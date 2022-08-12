Social media helps scientists track rarely sighted whales

The Tohoro, or Southern Right Whale, is one of New Zealand’s rarest whale species. Researchers have been tracking the movement and presence with the help of citizen scientists. Credit: University of Auckland, Department of Conservation Permit.



Photos shared by members of the public, via Facebook and wildlife observation network iNaturalist, helped scientists assess how the species is doing in mainland Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Conducted in conjunction with the Department of Conservation and published in the magazine Ocean and Coastal Managementthe study finds that southern right whales are slower than expected at restoring habitat in mainland waters.

The research was led by Annabelle Cranswick, a master’s student at the Waipapa Taumata Rau Faculty of Science, University of Auckland. Whale sightings increased between 2003 and 2010, but the increase didn’t last over the past decade, Cranswick found. That’s despite some high-profile incidents like the appearance of Matariki, the southern right whale that captured the nation’s heart while lingering in Wellington harbor in 2018.

One possibility is that the species’ knowledge of mainland wintering areas was lost as numbers collapsed due to whaling.

“Photos provided to social media and by citizen scientists are proving so important for us to monitor the populations of these recovering whales,” Cranswick says. “We can assess whether this is a southern right whale, and find out how long a whale has stayed in a particular area.

“Even a distant photo, showing only part of a whale, can be helpful,” Cranswick says. “We can choose a southern right side from just the white patches called calluses on the head, their flat backs with no dorsal fin, or even their large paddle-shaped pectoral fins.”

Information on population demographics aids conservation efforts. Facebook and iNaturalist photos supplemented a Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai database, which relies largely on citizen scientists’ whale sightings. Scientists focused on 116 observations over 11 years (2011-2021) in the waters off mainland New Zealand, including the islands of North (Te Ika a Māui), South (Te Waipounamu), and Stewart (Rakiura).

“We went through ten years of social media data to extract these sighting reports,” said Hannah Hendriks, a marine biologist with the Department of Conservation. “There are very few whale researchers and rangers scattered across the country, so we trust the public to be our eyes and ears.”

Bobby Phuong, a Christchurch postman who is an avid amateur wildlife photographer, captured one of the images used in the study. He drove nearly an hour to see a whale and calf in Sumner last August and shared his photos via Facebook.

“They were remarkable to watch and I’m glad my photos helped in some way,” he says.

In Gisborne, Wainui Beach resident Ian Ruru captured footage in September 2018 of a southern right whale frolicking in the waves feet away from surfers. “She sat right in front of our house for eight hours that day… I think she wanted her story to hear… Paikea, we called her,” Ruru says.

A note to future citizen scientists: Photographers should stay 50 meters from adult whales and 200 meters from whales with calves.

The southern right whales nearly became extinct, numbering up to 500 worldwide. In 2009, an estimated 2,200 of the whales were in New Zealand’s waters, moving between the sub-Antarctic Auckland Islands (Maungahuka) and Campbell island (Motu Ihupuku), and is occasionally found around mainland New Zealand, including Stewart Island (Rakiura). Numbers are slowly recovering.

“Social media provided detailed information from areas with many people and many cameras,” said Dr Emma Carroll, of Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, who is a co-author of the study.

“Where there are fewer people, such as the west coast of Te Waipounamu (the South Island), information from the public and Department of Conservation rangers included in the national database was more important.”

Since southern right whales come close to shore, many photos were of clifftops or even the beach. Southern right whales remain so rare around mainland New Zealand that there may be only one sighting within a year.

Annabelle S. Cranswick et al, Social media and citizen science data is important for the management of rarely sighted whales, Ocean and Coastal Management (2022). Annabelle S. Cranswick et al, Social media and citizen science data is important for the management of rarely sighted whales,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.ocecoaman.2022.106271

Provided by the University of Auckland

