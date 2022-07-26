Social media goes into meltdown as beloved ice-cream staple Choco Taco is set to be discontinued

Fans of the much-loved Klondike Chaco Taco are in disbelief after the company announced it is discontinuing the kids’ treat as the company experiences a “peak in demand” in its portfolio.

“Is this true, @Klondikebar?” Andrew Bradley wrote on Twitter. ‘Choco Taco is being discontinued? if so, undo it.’

Klondike replied, “Unfortunately, it is true that the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs. We’d love for you to try other delicious frozen treats including Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches and of course our signature Bar which is available nationwide.”

Marcm717 added: “Hey @Klondikebar, there are bad decisions like getting a tattoo on your face or French kissing an alligator and then there are really bad unforgivable decisions like stopping the Choco Taco.”

Klondike immediately responded to the outcry, saying it was “extremely painful.”

“We know that Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful. We are working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to the ice cream trucks for years to come.”

Klondike, owned by Unilever, recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of selling cones, shakes and other cold treats since 1922.

The Choco Taco is a beloved treat that has been on the market for nearly 40 years. The waffle-shaped cone that mocks a taco shell is filled with vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls running through it. The cold treat is topped off with a hard chocolate shell infused with peanuts.

The company attributes the decision to the shift in demand over the past two years.

“We have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand in our portfolio and have had to make very difficult decisions to ensure the availability of our entire portfolio,” Klondike said. “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes have to discontinue products – we’re so sorry!”

In an effort to salvage the summer treat, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian asked the company to buy the rights to childhood favorite dessert.

“Dear @Unilever, I’d like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and prevent it from melting away for future generations,” Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy also took a humorous slit in saving the much-loved treat for his Twitter followers.

“NEWS: Tomorrow I will pass legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued production of Choco Tacos,” Murphy wrote. “Please call your senator and demand that they co-sponsor.”