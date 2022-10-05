Social media furiously speculates identity of BBC prime-time star who had ‘love child’ with stripper

Social media is abuzz today with speculation about the identity of a mystery BBC star accused of secretly having a love child with a stripper.

The British are today trying to guess the name of the famous presenter who is said to have fathered a child with the stripper during a half-year excursion.

The ‘mega-rich’ primetime host, who is now married, is said to have signed his famous catchphrase across the woman’s chest when the pair first met in a nightclub.

The pair reportedly met for test drives at posh hotels on ‘five or six’ different occasions.

But after learning the woman had become pregnant, the mystery man is said to have ‘blocked’ all her numbers and ‘disappeared’.

The television personality, who has not been identified, denied paternity of the woman’s daughter and has not paid child support, the woman reportedly said. The sun.

She claims a DNA test revealed the prime-timer was a familial match for her daughter, but ‘stopped short of a paternal match.’ She suspects he had another relative help him ‘cheat the result’.

The stripper, who signed the gag order, is not allowed to talk about his relationship with the star.

However, she claims that her daughter – who knows her father’s identity – is not covered by the NDA and that when she turns 16 she can contact him if she wants to.

The couple reportedly had a six-month fling after meeting in a nightclub.

‘He was working on a show in the area when I met him in a nightclub. I went in and asked him to sign my shirt,’ the dancer said The sun. The specific date and location of their first meeting was not disclosed.

‘He smiled, grabbed the pen and signed his famous catchphrase across my breasts.

‘He then asked for my number and called me a few days after that.’

She claims the pair met ‘about five or six times’ during the six months they visited ‘penthouse suites at all the fine hotels’.

However, she said everything changed after ‘I got pregnant’.

The stripper recalled: ‘As soon as I told him he said he couldn’t have children and denied she was his.

“Then he blocked all my numbers, changed his – and disappeared.”

The dancer reportedly contacted his lawyer and the broadcaster was ordered to take a paternity test.

‘Everything fit. They could tell without a doubt that the father was a family match,’ she explained. ‘But it stopped shortly after a fatherly fight.

“It was a ridiculous situation – the suggestion was that instead of conceiving him, it could have been his brother, father, uncle or grandfather.”

She claims the BBC presenter took part in the DNA screening with a male relative despite ‘strict rules’ against doing so.

“We have never been able to prove otherwise, but we believe that the male relative who was with him when he took the test helped him cheat the result,” she claimed.

Due to the unsettled paternity test result, the ‘mega-rich’ star was not required to pay child support. He also ordered his ex-girlfriend to sign an NDA.

“He insisted that I sign a non-disclosure agreement preventing me from talking about it. I wasn’t paid any money,’ she recalled.

‘I was left to it, all on my own with not a penny from him. I was young and dumb, pregnant and scared with my first child.

‘I just did what I was told, smiled and signed what I had to sign and then happily went on my way. Fortunately, the NDA only applies to me and does not cover my daughter.

‘Under the terms of the NDA, she must not try to contact him or talk about him until she turns 16. But when the time is right, she’ll be able to do whatever the hell she wants.’

The woman also suspects that she is not the only woman who has allegedly been silenced by the star.

‘There’s a lot he’s kept quiet because I know I wasn’t the only one he met with. It is what it is,’ she argued.

‘There are a lot of them out there. He was desperate to keep me quiet because he knew it wouldn’t have looked good to have gotten a stripper pregnant.

The dancer added: ‘I have no regrets in life and I got my beautiful daughter from it.’