Social media drives number of transgender hate crime reports up by 56% in a year

The number of hate crimes recorded by police has risen by more than a quarter in a year, new figures revealed today – with social media rows believed to be behind a 56 per cent rise in reports of transgender discrimination.

There were 155,841 offenses recorded in England and Wales in the year to March, a 26 per cent rise on the previous year with the biggest rise in five years.

However, the Home Office said today that it was unclear whether the rise was due to a real rise in hate crime or the result of better police record-keeping and victims feeling more confident in coming forward.

Forces recorded 109,843 racial hate crimes, 8,730 religious hate crimes, 26,152 sexual orientation hate crimes, 14,242 disability hate crimes and 4,355 transgender hate crimes.

Sexual orientation hate crimes increased by 41%, disability hate crimes by 43%, and transgender identity hate crimes by 56%.

Fewer hate crimes motivated by transgender identity were recorded compared to all other motives, but this group experienced the largest percentage increase.

The Home Office said transgender issues have been “heavily discussed on social media” over the past year, which may have led to an increase in related hate crimes.

The majority of hate crimes recorded by the police were racially motivated – in line with previous years – and rose by 19% from the year ending 2021, the figures show.

Some crimes are recorded as having more than one motivating factor.

It is the first time that the number of racially motivated hate crimes recorded over a year has exceeded 100,000.

Religious hate crimes rose by 37% to reach the highest level since records began in 2012.

In its report, published today, the Home Office said: ‘It is uncertain to what extent the increase in police-recorded hate crime is a real increase or is due to continued recording improvements and more victims having the confidence to report these crimes to the police. ‘

The rise in the past year was partly due to the ‘suppressive effect’ of public health restrictions in place during the pandemic, when lower levels of crime were recorded, it added.

Triggers for short-term real increases in recent years include the EU referendum in June 2016, terrorist attacks in 2017, and the Black Lives Matter protests and far-right counter-protests in the summer of 2020.

Previous analysis also suggests that England’s defeat at the European Football Championship in July 2021 is likely to have contributed to an increase in racially and religiously aggravated offences, as has the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

This graph compares the number of reports of violence against the person and offenses with those of hate crimes

The report also revealed that hate-motivated offenses are more likely to lead to charges than those that are not

A separate freedom of information request by the PA revealed that homophobic and transphobic hate crime recorded by police in the UK rose sharply between May and August 2021 after lockdown restrictions were eased.

According to an analysis of figures submitted by 26 forces to the Home Office, 9% of crimes flagged as hate crimes were dealt with by a charge or summons, just under 10% in the year ending March 2021.

Seven percent of violence against persons flagged as hate crimes were dealt with by a charge or summons, as were 5% of crimes flagged as criminal damage and arson.

The Home Office said the most common outcome for violent offenses was “evidentiary difficulties as the victim does not support action” (30%).

Data from all police forces shows that 8% of racially or religiously aggravated offenses recorded by the police resulted in a charge and/or summons in the year ending March 2022.

This is a decrease from 12% the year before.

The Home Office said evidence suggests that a greater proportion of recorded crimes in recent years were for types of offenses “which can be more challenging to investigate”.

The percentage of alleged hate crimes that resulted in a charge or summons