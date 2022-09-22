Socceroos team of the century leaves fans divided as big names miss out

Football pundits have assembled a squad of the greatest Australian players of the last century ahead of a huge milestone tonight, but some fans are far from happy with a number of selections in the squad.

Graham Arnold’s side return to action at Suncorp Stadium following their World Cup qualifying triumph in Qatar earlier this year, taking on New Zealand to mark the Socceroos’ 100-year anniversary.

Australia’s first men’s national A team took on New Zealand in Dunedin 100 years ago and the two sides meet for the 65th time tonight.

Fans and historians have gathered together Australia’s best teams for their 100th anniversary

Socceroos great Tim Cahill is recognized among a number of other players from Australia

To celebrate the milestone, Football Australia has announced a squad of the greatest players to ever wear the green and gold ahead of tonight’s game, selected by fans and historians.

Sixteen of the 23-man squad have been selected via a fan voting system, while the historians have filled in the remaining seven slots with their choices.

Between the sticks, Jimmy McNabb, Mathew Ryan and Mark Schwarzer have been recognized for their fantastic contributions to their country, although former Man United and Chelsea stopper Mark Bosnich is a noticeable absence.

Team of the Century: AUSTRALIA Goalkeepers: Jimmy McNabb, Mathew Ryan, Mark Schwarzer Defenders: Scott Chipperfield, Joe Marston, Craig Moore, Lucas Neill, Alex Tobin, Tony Vidmar, Peter Wilson Midfielders: Mark Bresciano, Brett Emerton, Mile Jedinak, Harry Kewell, Aaron Mooy, Johnny Warren Forwards: John Aloisi, Tim Cahill, Reg Date, John Kosmina, Judy Masters, Alf Quill, Mark Viduka Head coach: Guus Hiddink Coaching staff: Graham Arnold, Ange Postecoglou, Rale Rasic

Ex-West Ham United and Everton defender Lucas Neill has been selected from seven defenders including Scott Chipperfield, Joe Marston, Craig Moore, Alex Tobin, Tony Vidmar and Peter Wilson.

The Socceroos have been blessed with a host of talented midfielders over the years, with Mark Bresciano, Brett Emerton, Mile Jedinak, Harry Kewell, Aaron Mooy and Jonny Warren making the cut.

Surprisingly, this means Premier League title winner Robbie Slater and Celtic hero Tom Rogic were left out of the side.

Guus Hiddink (right) has been chosen as head coach, while Graham Arnold (left) is backroom coach

Up front John Aloisi, Tim Cahill, Reg Date, John Kosmina, Judy Masters, Alf Quill and Mark Viduka were selected.

Former Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSV boss Guus Hiddink was given the nod to lead the team from the sidelines, with Graham Arnold, Ange Postecoglou and Rale Rasic brought in as coaches.

Despite fans having a say in the selection of the squad, some supporters were unimpressed with the squad assembled ahead of the Socceroos’ centurion.

However, some fans were less than impressed with a number of picks Thursday

“Culina, Farina, Okon, Bozza and Zelic are ahead of so many of them,” replied one fan.

“I find it hard to believe there is no Frank Farina, Paul Okon, Ned Zelic, Robbie Slater, Craig Forster and Aurelio Vidmar,” wrote another. ‘These guys were some of the greats for sure.’

A third fan said: ‘Matt Simon robbed’, while a fourth added: ‘Who voted Spud Arnold on the coaching staff what the hell.’