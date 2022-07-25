Socceroos star Tom Rogic resurfaces in background of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s photo

Former Celtic and Socceroos star Tom Rogic has unwittingly started a war of words between football fans and fanatical supporters of pop group One Direction as a result of a simple photo.

Rogic has disappeared from the radar since leaving the Glasgow-based team, where he won the Scottish Premier League under Aussie coach Ange Postecoglou earlier this year.

Rogic in action during the Socceroos v Vietnam World Cup qualifier

He also withdrew from Socceroos’ pivotal FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the Middle East in June, due to personal reasons.

The Australian star had also stopped posting on Instagram, raising concerns for his well-being, although Postecoglou has spoken to his former protege and insists he is fine.

Coach Graham Arnold admitted he was concerned about the stylish midfielder after he failed to respond to text messages.

After sharing a farewell message to Celtic fans seven weeks ago, Rogic recently broke his social media silence to praise the arrival of fellow Socceroo Aaron Mooy at Parkhead.

Now he has surfaced in a very unconventional way.

The photo that started an internet war between fans of One Direction and Tom Rogic: The Socceroos star walking with a bag in his right hand just to the right of the woman wearing glasses in the back row, with Louis Tomlinson pointing at the camera in the front

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson was spotted on Saturday taking a photo with supporters and match winners at Melbourne Airport as he toured Australia – and eagle-eyed football supporters quickly spotted Rogic in the background.

The image quickly went viral when soccer fans shared the accidental photobomb of the reclusive Socceroo.

However, that soon caught the attention of Tomlinson’s huge fan base who wondered who the Socceroos star was – sparking a massive online showdown between One Direction and soccer fans.

A fan of the pop star pointed to their social media accounts to point out that Tomlinson has a much larger following.

That was quickly shot down by a football fan who posted: ‘It is known that Tom Rogic is not very active on social media. Many football players are not involved in/on social media. More followers does not equal more talent.’

“Tom Rogic has countless winner medals, Louis Tomlinson doesn’t even have a number 1 solo record,” tweeted one football fan.

“If I walked past Louis Tomlinson in the street I wouldn’t recognize him, I’d climb over Tom Rogic,” another tweeted.

Others fired directly at One Direction fans, writing, “There are more Celtic fans in this thread than 1D fans.”

“Tom Rogic can probably sing better than Louis Tomlinson,” wrote another.

Just put his name in Google. It’s Tom Roger. He has more talent in 10 seconds than this game show winner would have in 1000 years. — hector (@AngesJumper67) July 24, 2022

Fans of Tomlinson and his super pop group didn’t take the sleds lying down, though.

“Old people in the comments throwing a tantrum because no one wanted a photo with their favorite,” one tween gasped.

“So sad they all ignored that Tom man, it’s so hard to shine when you’re around Louis Tomlinson,” wrote another.