Socceroos skipper Mathew Ryan’s shocking mistake to gift Argentina second goal in World Cup clash

Socceroos fans have lost out to skipper Mathew Ryan after a costly mistake by the Australian goalkeeper gave Argentina winger Julian Alvarez the easiest of goals in their Round of 16 clash.

Already 1-0 down, Ryan took the ball in the penalty area and a terrible first touch with no urgency was followed by a diabolical attempt to dribble past Rodrigo De Paul.

Things did not go well, with the Atletico Madrid midfielder easily forcing him to lose possession, while Alvarez calmly passed the ball back past Ryan in a shocking error that could well cost Australia the chance to get back into the game.

Often known throughout his career as a sweeping style goalkeeper who is aggressive with his distribution from the back, it certainly didn’t work out well for Ryan in this instance – and fans were ropeable.

“You can’t gift such goals,” one wrote, while another began his tweet with, “MAT RYAN, WHAT DID YOU DO?!”.

Another viciously suggested they got post-traumatic stress disorder from trying to watch Ryan save something, while the word “stupidity” was prominent in the angry Aussie fans reacting to the goal.

That was fun while it lasted and am definitely proud of the @Football & their performance. Unfortunately, the captain cannot have such a brain fart moment during the last 16 of a World Cup. Mat Ryan’s 10th World Cup game and hopefully last. Let the live sites become flare competitions. — Kire Kirka (@KireKirka) December 3, 2022

MAT RYAN, WHAT DID YOU DO?! HOW CAN YOU MAKE THAT DECISION IN THE WORLD CUP?! — Matt Hayes (@matthayesthfc) December 3, 2022

Jackson Irvine (left) and Kye Rowles (right) console a devastated Mat Ryan (centre) after the loss to Argentina, whose error sadly cost the side a goal

Ryan looked utterly devastated after the game, as the captain was comforted by teammates who put an arm around him as he left the pitch.

Coach Graham Arnold had nothing but praise for his skipper despite the gross error.

“Maty has been a fantastic captain, a fantastic lad, a fantastic player,” he said in defense of Ryan.

Everyone makes mistakes and you have to learn from them, get over them and move on. I’m sure Maty will.’

Mat Ryan (purple) watches as Argentina winger Julian Alvarez shoots the ball into the net after a serious goalkeeping error

Ryan looked like he had the weight of the world on his shoulders after the game and found it hard to put into words how broken he was.

“There’s a big part of me that’s proud of the group and the journey we’ve been on, but obviously hurt a lot because of my involvement,” he shared SBS after the game about his mistake that led to Alvarez’s goal.

The captain went on to explain that some tactical approaches from both sides affected his decision-making, and sensationally admitted that he probably should have tried to commit a foul after contact just before the goal.

A dejected Mathew Ryan couldn’t contain his emotions after the game, holding a ball to his face as he reflected on the game

Ryan wiped his face with a towel and was also comforted by teammates on the field after the defeat

Ryan thanks the Socceroos fans at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan near Doha after the match

“In the lead up to the game, the coaching staff asked a lot of us in the back to play… and I think we were able to bring that into play,” said Ryan.

“But in the second half, after they (Argentina) regrouped… maybe they came on a bit stronger and made a tactical change.

“They caught me from behind and it hurts. In hindsight, I should learn from it.

‘I probably should have put my foot through, but that’s part of modern goalkeeping (playing the ball). Maybe I could have tried to milk the mistake after the collision, but it’s lessons to learn from,” said the dejected Ryan.

Ryan will now head back to Denmark to continue his season in the Superliga at FC Copenhagen where he faces a barrage of childish antics and politics from his teammate and fellow goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, who put the boot against Ryan because of his mistake on the field. social media after the match.