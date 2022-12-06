Socceroos rookie Cameron Devlin explains how he got Lionel Messi to hand him the priceless jersey

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Young Socceroos squad member Cameron Devlin didn’t play a single minute at the Qatar FIFA World Cup, yet he managed to go home with one of the biggest prizes of all: Lionel Messi’s game-worn shirt.

Australia performed well above its weight at the World Cup, taking two crucial group stage wins – including a 1-0 victory over world number 10 Denmark – to qualify for the knockout rounds.

There the Socceroos met the power of Argentina and were brave in defeat to bow on a high.

After the game, many of the young Socceroos took time to get their picture taken with Messi, who is arguably the best player in the world with a record six Ballon d’Or honours.

While many of the Socceroos will cherish the moment when they were able to shake hands with the Argentinian great and take home a photo as a souvenir, Devlin explained how he managed to damage his jersey despite not playing any matches in Qatar.

‘I continued [the pitch] and first comforted all the boys and then shook Messi’s hand,” said Devlin.

“No one had said anything, so I just tried my luck and he said, ‘I’ll see you in,’ and that’s what happened.

“I definitely wanted one of the other guys to get the chance first, but no one took it, so I thought, why not?”

Devlin and Messi shake hands and swap shirts in Qatar after Argentina’s 2-1 win over the Socceroos

Showing off the man’s size, Messi also gratefully accepted Devlin’s jersey, despite the fact that he probably had no idea who he was.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be on his wall at home or maybe still on the floor in that dressing room, but I’m not worried — it’s more that I have his,” Devlin said.

“I was surprised he even took mine.

“He definitely wouldn’t know who I am, but he’s nice enough and humble enough to still show that respect, which of course is super nice, but I wasn’t too worried about what my jersey was wearing at the time.” doing was. .’

Now that Devlin is back home for a short break in Sydney before returning to Heart of Midlothian in Scotland, he has revealed that the cherished jersey will be staying here in Australia.

“The jersey will be at my house and my dad has it,” Devlin said.

“I don’t think I’m allowed to touch him again,” he said.

Melbourne City A-League star Marco Tilio poses for a photo with the GOAT Lionel Messi

Young Socceroos team members Keanu Baccus and Joel King took the opportunity to have their photo taken with their idol Lionel Messi

Some supporters were critical of the players ‘fanboying’ after the game, but Socceroo’s great Robbie Slater said they had every right to take advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He also revealed that he used to do the same with Argentina great Diego Maradona.

“I’ve always said he’s a smart guy, that Cameron Devlin,” Slater joked on the Fox Football Podcast.

“You can be sad and still take an opportunity that you may never get again.

Messi shreds the Socceroos defense to lead his side to a 2-1 victory in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

‘I have no problem. I’d be hypocritical to say that (they shouldn’t have). I went into the bleeding dressing rooms of Argentina in ’93 to get Maradona’s jersey. I have no problem with that. Some of those players will never be in that position again.

How often do you play against Messi? Once – that’s probably it. If you are lucky.

“It was the same for me in my time with Maradona. You’re talking about the best player in the world. If you can go get his shirt? I tip my hat – well done son.’