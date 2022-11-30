Socceroos fans descend on Federation Square in their THOUSANDS for a World Cup match

<!–

It may be the middle of the night on Thursday, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of Socceroos fans from marching to Federation Square for the country’s biggest football match since 2006.

Australia are poised to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, with a draw against Denmark being enough to seal their place in the knockouts should Tunisia fail to beat France.

The Socceroos have not played in the last 16 since 2006, when they were knocked out of the World Cup in Germany by Italy, but have a real chance of emulating the golden generation in Qatar.

And thousands of fans got up early to head to Melbourne’s Federation Square to watch the game on the big screen.

More to follow.