Home Socceroos fans descend on Federation Square in their THOUSANDS for a World Cup match
Categories: Australia

Socceroos fans descend on Federation Square in their THOUSANDS for a World Cup match

Socceroos fans flock to Federation Square in the THOUSANDS as hopeful supporters sound the alarm VERY early to watch Australia’s massive World Cup clash with Denmark

By Ollie Lewis For Daily Mail Australia

published: 15:17, Nov 30, 2022 | Updated: 3:30 p.m., November 30, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Related Post
  1. Aussie travelled to US to support Trump candidates in elections: ‘Save America, then Australia’

    Meet the Aussie who traveled to the US for three months to support Trump candidates…

  2. Bunnings employee praised after incredible act of kindness for elderly shopper

    Bunnings employee praised after incredible act of kindness to elderly customerA Bunnings employee was seen…

  3. Inside The Kirk, the Surry Hills church owned by dominatrix ‘Madam Lash’, sells for $6 million

    Inside the church used for WILD sex parties in the center of Australia's largest city…

<!–

It may be the middle of the night on Thursday, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of Socceroos fans from marching to Federation Square for the country’s biggest football match since 2006.

Australia are poised to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, with a draw against Denmark being enough to seal their place in the knockouts should Tunisia fail to beat France.

The Socceroos have not played in the last 16 since 2006, when they were knocked out of the World Cup in Germany by Italy, but have a real chance of emulating the golden generation in Qatar.

And thousands of fans got up early to head to Melbourne’s Federation Square to watch the game on the big screen.

More to follow.

Thousands of Australian football fans flocked to Federation Square on Thursday night

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: american footballaustralia footballCupdaily maildescendfansFederationmatchMelbourneSocceroossportSquarethousandsWorldWorld Cup
2 days ago

Recent Posts

The 12 strikes of Christmas: Walkouts to hit UK every day of the festive period

Britons will face a wave of strikes every day until Christmas in another 'winter of…

15 mins ago

Sir Paul McCartney explains his musical influences, including American soul.

Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…

21 mins ago

Bullying Londoner who told northern girlfriend ‘You shouldn’t f*** with a London man’ is jailed

A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…

28 mins ago

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

31 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

33 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

33 mins ago