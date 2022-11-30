Socceroos fan who went viral for ‘s*** we’re on the f****** television’ resurfaces in Qatar

<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
The Socceroos fan who went viral after his hilarious reaction while on television has resurfaced and has insisted he has no issues with his partner.
Social media erupted last week when an unidentified male Australian fan expressed extreme concern when he was on the big screen at Al-Janoub Stadium for the Socceroos 4-1 defeat to France.
“Jesus, we’re on f****** television,” the fan said.
The Socceroos fan who went viral insists his partner knows he is in Qatar
The unknown man looked extremely concerned when he realized he was on television
He said ‘Jesus we’re on the f**** television’ when he found himself on the big screen in Qatar
The supporter’s bizarre reaction led to speculation that he may have lied to his partner about his stay in Qatar, or that he had given up his job to follow Australia’s World Cup campaign.
But the fan has given his side of the story and emphatically stopped making those jokes, insisting he was just surprised he was on television.
“I didn’t realize I even said it,” he said via Reddit. “Oh, oh Jesus, I’m on the f****** television.
“Everyone says, ‘I wonder what happened? His wife is…’ all that nonsense. Yeah, my partner knows I’m here, you know?
“I don’t really understand why it went viral. Scratching my head a bit, I think people are looking for an Australian moment that they can identify with. ‘
Britons will face a wave of strikes every day until Christmas in another 'winter of…
Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…
A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…
Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…
Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…
A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…