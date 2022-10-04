Socceroos coach Graham Arnold says raw youngster Garang Kuol ‘has a lot to learn’ ahead of the World Cup

Kuol is poised to become a ‘bolter’ for Australia ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has declared rising star Garang Kuol ‘has a lot to learn’ and needs match fitness if he is to be named in his squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Kuol, 18, who last month signed a multi-year deal with English Premier League side Newcastle United, is an emerging talent that Australian football fans would love to see feature against the likes of France, Tunisia and Denmark in November and December.

He will need to hit the ground running in the A-League to be in the selection mix to start against Newcastle in the F3 derby on Saturday for the Central Coast Mariners.

‘He is conflicted. He was something else when he came on (in the recent friendly against New Zealand) and that’s what we’re looking for,” Arnold said. Code Sports.

‘But then again, he has a lot to learn. He’s raw and he’s raw and that’s to be expected at the age of 18.

The Socceroos boss is well aware that Kuol is a raw talent but wants to see him excel on local shores, starting this weekend for the Mariners versus the Jets in the A-League

‘I’ve shown I’m prepared to take those kinds of risks and that’s to shock and surprise opponents, but he’s got a long, long way to go.’

Kuol is moving overseas as part of his lucrative deal in January.

Without a UK work permit, the Sudanese-born star is expected to go on loan to Portugal to aid his development.

According to several media outlets, his contract with Newcastle will make the teenager one of Australia’s highest paid footballers.

The Mariners are tipped to receive a transfer fee close to $500,000, as well as the promise of lucrative sell-on fees.

“It’s unreal,” Kuol said in a statement after putting pen to paper in England’s northeast.

‘As a young lad in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches, but nobody actually thinks they will reach these heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.

‘Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle I want to train hard, play hard and hopefully go to the World Cup.’

Kuol made his senior debut for the Mariners last year and scored within seven minutes of his introduction.

He netted four goals in seven appearances in his first season in the A-League, attracting interest in Europe from Celtic, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Kuol, who can play on either wing or as a forward, has flourished at the Mariners under the coaching of former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery.

Meanwhile, his older brother Kuol Mawien Kuol is wanted by police after skipping bail on July 22 in Victoria.

Kuol – who reportedly helped broker the deal between Garang and Newcastle United – had a warrant issued for his arrest after he jumped bail on charges of ripping off elderly Australians in a $121,000 bank fraud.

Kuol Mawien Kuol is believed to be in hiding on the NSW central coast at the beachside suburb of Terrigal.