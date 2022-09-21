Socceroos coach Graham Arnold reveals the huge impact Guus Hiddink has already had on the squad

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold has revealed the importance of having Guus Hiddink as his right-hand man for the upcoming two friendlies against New Zealand.

The Dutch maestro – who famously led Australia past the group stage at the 2006 World Cup in Germany – was happy to help his former assistant ahead of the games in Brisbane on Thursday and Auckland on Sunday.

In the official pre-match press conference on Wednesday, both men traded stories of the ‘glory days’ with Hiddink at the helm.

Whether it’s Arnold’s questionable chewing-gum etiquette or how Hiddink almost replaced goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer with shot-stopper Zeljko Kalac ahead of the epic penalty-kick triumph against Uruguay in 2005, the precious memories were celebrated publicly.

Arnold then told the reporter’s scrum how his current crop of players were immediately captivated by Hiddink when he arrived in camp.

Graham Arnold (left) and former Socceroos coach Guus Hiddink (right) have been reunited ahead of the two World Cup friendlies against New Zealand

In 2006 with Hiddink at the helm, the Socceroos reached the last 16 at the World Cup in Germany (pictured, Jason Culina after the 1-0 defeat to eventual winners Italy)

“There were only half a dozen players who walked in this morning for breakfast and the look on their faces immediately said enough,” he said.

‘The kids who are our players now were probably five, six to 10 years old in 2006 and they all adored him.’

Hiddink fills the void left by Arnold’s assistant Rene Meulensteen, who has remained in Europe to scout the Socceroos’ World Cup opponents.

‘Aussie Guus’ went on to talk about the mentality he admires in Australian footballers.

“Very open minded,” said Hiddink. ‘They come to you. They are not shy and that is what I like a lot.

‘They (the 2022 team) appear to be very fit and fresh – fit in the physical and fresh in their minds. There is no doubt about Australians, they are always fresh in the mind.

Tim Cahill was a star at the 2006 World Cup, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Japan

Hiddink agreed to help Arnold out in the two games against the All Whites, with Rene Meulensteen in Europe scouting Australia’s World Cup opponents (pictured, the coaches in 2006)

‘I get asked a lot…what were some of the highlights of your (coaching) career?

‘Everyone wants to push me a bit to Chelsea or [Real] Madrid or PSV…but people, you’re forgetting one.

‘My experience with this country, with this team, with the staff, was one of my highlights. And that’s why I’m very happy to be back.’

Arnold added that the players will be mushrooms around Hiddink, hanging on his every word.

“The main thing is that the mentality of the players is right, they don’t see it as a party,” he said.

‘Guus will send some strong messages to the players about what he has achieved and what it takes to be successful at a World Cup.’

After the two games against New Zealand, Arnold will name his final 26-man squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.