Socceroos boss Graham Arnold on the Guus Hiddink factor, the perils of social media and his future

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is so concerned about social media’s ability to leave his team with a negative mindset that he continues to warn his players to stay away from platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

In part two of his exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia, the man who has been part of Australia’s five previous World Cup campaigns reveals that he often passes on a very important message to his stars: don’t touch your phones.

‘You have to block the outside noise’ [when in international camps]so I always tell the players to keep their phones away, especially at night,” he said.

“It can be a distraction and often leaves a negative mind space.

‘I tell them to listen to music or watch a comedian’ [online] instead – it means that when they go to sleep, their mind is at ease, they think happy thoughts.

“The players are not just athletes or sportsmen – they are performers, centered on the field.”

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold first teamed up with Dutch maestro Guus Hiddink prior to the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The pair have remained close friends ever since

Socceroos rising star Awer Mabil has spoken out about how obsessed he was with social media – but Arnold encourages his players to avoid it whenever possible – especially at night

The Guus Hiddink factor

Anrold will have the luxury of having Dutchman Guus Hiddink – one of the most astute minds in world football – alongside him in the dugout when his Socceroos take on New Zealand in a Trans-Tasman match in Brisbane next month. .

It would be a ‘pinch me, I’m dreaming’ moment for many world football managers, but as Arnold explained, the pair enjoy a long-lasting friendship forged ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

There is also no chance he will name the former Russian, Dutch and South Korean coach, 75, as his assistant, especially after he pulls Hiddink out of retirement.

‘We go a long way back, and with [Socceroos assistant coach] Rene Meulensteen who remains in Europe to scout international matches involving France and Denmark, I have asked him the question,” Arnold said.

“Guus has a genuine love for the Socceroos and knows what it takes to be successful.

“The players will have stars in their eyes when they meet him and listen to what he has to say, I’m sure they’ll be all ears.

“I would always use his expertise if he was available, who wouldn’t?”

Tom Rogic’s international future remains up in the air – but if he chooses to play in the World Cup, he will be a welcome addition to the Socceroos roster

Playing Andrew Redmayne off the bench in the penalty shoot-out win against Peru was the biggest gamble of Arnold’s coaching career – but it paid off in spectacular fashion

Tom Rogic

The availability of the stylish midfielder for Australia for Qatar has been a mystery in recent months.

Following the departure of Scottish giant Celtic, the Canberra-raised 29-year-old has yet to answer phone calls and his football future remains in limbo.

When asked if Rogic has been in touch, Arnold’s reply was succinct: “He needs a club.”

The future

Many did not expect Arnold’s side to qualify for the World Cup.

It was not the first time that the former striker silenced his critics and was promoted to the biggest event in world sport after 20 qualifiers – including just four on Australian soil.

The Sydneysider also contracted Covid twice and had critics calling for his resignation before the last two qualifiers in Doha against the UAE and then in Peru in that famous penalty shootout.

Arnold was a magnet for opponents – but he silenced his critics after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup

He puts the needs of his players first and makes the most of his rosters (pictured, with Ajdin Hrustic after beating Peru on penalties in Doha)

“It’s been two rough years,” Arnold said with a huge understatement.

“I was quarantined several times if I kept coming home during the pandemic, so I didn’t want to do that.

“It meant I haven’t seen my wife or kids for a long time, it wasn’t easy.

“I’m not worried about criticism, but I’d like to see a few people come and do my job.”

If Australia shocks the world in Qatar and progresses from the group stage, Arnold will have exceeded expectations.

He also aims to improve Australia’s World Cup record, with Japan (2006) and Serbia (2010), the only teams to have beaten the Socceroos since their first qualifier in 1974.

Leading up to Qatar, he plans to “enjoy the coming months” and will cherish Christmas with his family.

Arnold is not yet certain for 2023 and beyond. If the Socceroos stand their ground in November, he won’t be short of offers.