Socceroos beat New Zealand by two goals in final football friendly ahead of 2022 World Cup

The Socceroos will go to the World Cup as winners after a youthful side beat New Zealand 2-0 in their last friendly ahead of Qatar.

Graham Arnold bloodied a pack of youngsters at Auckland’s Eden Park – a venue the Wallabies famously haven’t won since 1986 – but the team’s oldest outfielder, forward Mitch Duke, grabbed the first goal.

Jason Cummings then converted a penalty after fine work from fellow debutant Garang Kuol, giving Arnold plenty to think about as he considers his World Cup squad.

Socceroos forward Jason Cummins scored on debut against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday afternoon

Riley McGree of Australia tackles Matt Carbett of New Zealand in the friendly match

With Thursday night’s XI, who beat the All Whites 1-0, spared the trip to New Zealand, Arnold said he would use the game to find his ‘Plan B’ for Qatar.

He offered Harrison Delbridge a full debut, while Kuol, Cummings – aka Cumdingo – Ryan Strain, Cameron Devlin and Keanu Baccus all got their first taste of senior international football.

The match could have been a friendly but there was plenty at stake for both sides.

The Socceroos, two months out from Qatar, were each competing for places in the 26-man squad as the All Whites played at home for the first time in five years.

It was then surprising that the first half was so lukewarm; perhaps the result of nerves, or playing on a surface that was cut up by Saturday night’s Bledisloe Cup Test.

Disappointingly for the 34.985 bumper, hometown hero Chris Wood was taken off after half an hour complaining of a side strain.

Australia’s Mitchell Duke nodded in an impressive cross to open the scoring against New Zealand

The Newcastle United striker spent his afternoon signing autographs for fans instead of playing for them.

The Socceroos were inexperienced but had time on the pitch previously; eight of the squad were former or current Melbourne City players, while nine featured in Australia’s 2-0 defeat to Argentina at last year’s Olympics.

Despite the connections, there was little understanding between the teammates in a stop-start first half.

Oli Sail had a save to make – an early effort from Riley McGree’s drive – as Australia struggled for industry or creativity.

Nathaniel Atkinson and Mat Leckie provided an outlet down the right but to little effect, with Denis Genreau particularly wasteful in the middle.

New Zealand’s Matt Carbett (R) tackles Marco Tilio in Australia’s win

Marco Tilio made a horrendous miss as half-time approached and he was side-footed with the goal at his mercy after Duke’s cross.

After a lackluster first 45 minutes, the Socceroos returned full of spark.

Tilio made a fine save from Sail before Connor Metcalfe served a curling cross for Duke to head home on 54 minutes to give Australia a deserved lead.

With five fresh debutants inserted into the contest, the game opened up and Kuol helped win it with his pace.

The 18-year-old stole the ball in his own half and ran through on goal, the ball eventually falling to Cummings – whose shot was saved by the outstretched hand of Liberato Cacace.

Socceroos youngster Garang Kuol also impressed for the Aussies on Sunday afternoon

Cummings stepped up for the resulting penalty, sending it powerfully into the bottom right corner and perhaps booking his place at the World Cup.

Cummins explained afterwards how he felt on the park. “Absolutely buzzing,” he said. ‘I was chomping at the bit. I just wanted to get on the field.’

Manager Graham Arnold was very pleased with how the young team performed.

“I’m really proud of the young lads,” Arnold said on Network 10.

‘I will go back and review it and look into things before I say it publicly. But it’s just refreshing to see the young faces, their energy was amazing. It’s great that they are knocking on the door.

‘I wanted this to happen, I wanted it [selection] headache. I didn’t want to sit at home and I’m like, ‘Oh, where am I going to get players from?’ They showed me today we can do it, Arnold said.

The victory has given manager Graham Arnold plenty to think about with just two months to go from the World Cup in Qatar

Socceroos fans on social media had largely positive things to say about the team’s performance – particularly in the second half.

‘Interesting to see the mindset change in the second half, it is necessary to see the aggressive line at the WC from the first minute. Kuol and Cummings have probably booked their spots along with Devlin and Metcalfe,” said one Twitter user.

‘Much better second half from the Socceroos, get Cummings and Kuol on the plane to Qatar!’ added another.

“We seriously need to get Mathew Leckie to Captain the Wallabies.” The first Australian captain to win at Eden Park for a while, joked a third.