Socceroo goalkeeper Andrew Redmanye officially becomes the Grey Wiggle after heroics versus Peru

Socceroos goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne is officially a Gray Wiggle.

The shot-stopper, 33, whose heroism in the epic penalty shootout win over Peru in June helped Australia qualify for a fifth consecutive World Cup, was inducted into the wildly popular children’s entertainment group on Friday.

The father was well aware of the Wiggles as they are often on TV at home to amuse his daughter Poppy.

Redmayne earned the nickname ‘Grey Wiggle’ after his antics of dancing on the goal line in Qatar in an unmissable World Cup qualifier.

While he may have looked ridiculous to many against the more fancied South Americans, the gloveman had the last laugh and saved two penalties.

In an instant, Redmayne became an Australian sports hero — and he didn’t hesitate to become an honorary Wiggle.

“The Wiggles are at our house pretty much 24/7 so it was a bit surreal meeting the crew,” said the journeyman footballer.

“Our daughter (Poppy) is 18 months old and the Wiggles got us out of some tricky situations.”

Redmayne got a Wiggles gray skivvy from the team and later posed for photos in their iconic big red car.

He also proudly played his daughter’s favorite song: Rock A Bye Bear.

And to the delight of the Wiggles, Redmayne knew every word.

It ended a big week for the keeper – on Wednesday he was named in Graham Arnold’s Socceroos squad to play two Trans-Tasman games in New Zealand.

The cult hero is also expected to be in Arnold’s final squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Redmayne’s club Sydney FC kick off their A-League season on October 8 against Melbourne Victory at the revamped Allianz Stadium.