Socceroo Andrew Redmayne is LAMPOONED by Peruvian rodeo clown after knocking Peru out of World Cup

Socceroos goalkeeper and World Cup qualifier Andrew Redmayne has been hilariously mocked by a Peruvian rodeo clown.

In a clip uploaded to Twitter, the South American entertainer was decked out in a ‘Grey Wiggle’ Socceroos kit featuring Redmayne’s name and squad number 12.

You can watch him drive the crowd mad with Redmayne, the man Peruvian football fans love to hate, after his exploits in Doha in a dramatic penalty shootout in June.

As the clip continues, the cheeky Redmayne impersonator can be seen crawling to safety while a stoked bull chased him down a pole.

The video ends with the bull conquering Redmayne – unlike Doha, where the 33-year-old became a national sporting treasure after he saved a crucial penalty to secure Australia’s spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The video ends with the bull vanquishing Andrew Redmayne’s impersonator – unlike the Peruvians in Doha in June

Redmayne made international headlines for his bizarre tactics on the goal line when so much was at stake.

It paid off when Sydney FC’s shot-stopper guessed correctly to save an attempt by Peruvian striker Alex Valera, sparking euphoric celebrations from his Socceroos team-mates, coaching staff and at home in Australia.

Coach Graham Arnold showed nerves of steel to fight Redmayne against the South Americans.

The A-League journeyman would certainly be sacked if Australia lost and came off the bench with three minutes left to skipper Mat Ryan before the end of extra time.

When it was showtime, Redmayne danced along the line, waving his arms furiously, wiggling his hips and moving from side to side in the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in comedic scenes for many football fans.

The key moment was the 12th penalty of the evening, Peru’s sixth.

Andrew Redmayne became a national sporting hero after his heroic penalty shootout against Peru in the Socceroos World Cup qualifier final on June 14

Redmayne again produced his routine, denying Valera from 12 yards and a sporting star was born.

In now iconic scenes, Redmayne kept his mouth wide open as his teammates rushed at him to bully him.

“I’m a bit lost for words,” Redmayne said after the game.

‘I’m not a hero. I just played my part. “It’s a team game, it’s a team effort.

“In the end it’s a blow of the coin – it’s either right or left.”