Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium

MADRID (AP) — A minute of silence was observed before soccer matches around the world on Sunday in honor of the victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that killed at least 125 people, and top players, coaches and leagues sent condolences and messages of support.

Most of the victims were trampled or suffocated when chaos erupted after a match between host Arema FC from the city of Malang in East Java and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday night. Witnesses described how police officers beat fans with batons and shields before firing tear gas canisters directly into the crowd to stop the violence, but instead set off a deadly crush.

The Indonesian Football Association has indefinitely suspended the top-level Liga 1 and banned Arema from hosting football matches for the rest of the season, following one of the world’s worst tragedies at a sporting event.

Football leagues that held a minute of silence in honor of the victims included Spain, Israel and the Netherlands.

In England, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola spoke about the disaster after the Manchester derby in England.

“Awful. Absolutely terrible. The world is crazy,” he said. “Best thoughts to the family and all.”

Manchester United coach Ten Hag said it was “a real disaster … We are sad about it and our thoughts are with all the individuals and the families and people of Indonesia.”

Some fans reacted to the news before kick-off in Manchester.

“We’ve been going to games for 50 years,” said Ray Booth, a Man City fan. “We don’t think about these things, but it can happen very easily. You panic with thousands of people together. It can happen. It’s scary to think about.”

Both Manchester clubs said they were “deeply saddened” because of the tragedy in Indonesia.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the victims, their families and everyone affected.” Man United said:.

In Spain, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called for a minute of silence at the club’s general meeting.

Barcelona said it was “pained by the tragic events” and rejected “all acts of violence both on and off the field.” Ajax said: “There should never be violence at a football match.”

Among the players who responded was veteran PSG defender Sergio Ramos, who called the tragedy “heartbreaking”.

‘Our thoughts are with the victims and their families’ he said on Twitter.

Football leagues also expressed their grief, including the Premier League, the Italian League and the Spanish League.

In a statement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his condolences on behalf of the global football community, saying that “the football world is in a state of shock”.

FIFA made no mention in its statement of the Under-20 World Cup that Indonesia will host next year.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin spoke on behalf of European football.

“I want to express our deep shock and sadness at last night’s terrible events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java,” he said. “Our community extends its condolences and solidarity to all those affected by this tragedy.”

Asian Football Confederation President Shaikh Salman said he was “deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news from football-loving Indonesia”.

The Spanish Football Federation deplored the tragedy and said it “condemns any act of violence, especially those in a festive setting such as a football match.

____

AP Sports Writer James Robson in Manchester, England, contributed to this report.

____

More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

____

Stories Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

PART: