Soccer fans react as Team USA is ELIMINATED from the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to Holland

America’s two-week love affair with soccer officially came to an end with Saturday’s 3-1 World Cup defeat to the Netherlands, ruining viewing parties from Los Angeles to New York after fans braved frigid and drenched conditions to watch the Round of 16 clash .

Confidence among Team USA fans grew during the group stage after the Americans improved after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Wales to draw favorites England 0-0 and beat Iran 1-0 to qualify for the match from Saturday.

Unfortunately, Team USA failed to convert a series of chances, while Memphis Depay and Daley Blind gave the Oranje an insurmountable two-goal lead. Haji Wright would eventually cut the Netherlands’ lead in half in the 76th minute, but Denzel Dumfries put the Dutch back 3-1 in the 81st.

Saturday’s game marked Team USA’s first time behind all tournaments, leading to a very different vibe in the bars and outdoor events that have littered the United States since November 21.

Many US football fans had become accustomed to gathering around televisions at odd hours to catch the action from Qatar – something they didn’t do in 2018, when the US failed to qualify for the World Cup, or 2014, when the tournament was played at more convenient times in Brazil.

Saturday was no different, as dozens of supporters lined up before sunrise.

In Kansas City, fans were seen wrapping up for an outdoor viewing party in freezing temperatures.

At the Brick Street Bar in Oxford, Ohio, home to the University of Miami campus, hundreds of fans lined up for another viewing party.

“At 6am we are completely fueled by The Red, White and Blue,” read a tweet from the bar.

Other fans flocked everywhere from the Fairplay in San Diego’s North Park area to Harbell’s in Springfield, Missouri, to the Banshee in Dorchester, Massachusetts, not to mention a string of locations in Los Angeles and New York.

But the excitement couldn’t last, as Team USA again failed to reach the quarterfinals.

The US closed the gap with Haji Wright’s goal in the 76th minute, but it didn’t last long