A fan revealed his fandom for the legendary Argentine football team River Plate by showing off the 257 shield logos tattooed on his body.

The deranged supporter was on hand for River Plate’s 2-1 defeat to Banfield at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium on Wednesday night, when a reporter from local network TyC Sports caught a glimpse of the artwork.

The reporter asked the man to stop after noticing multiple shields on his legs.

The fan lifted his shirt to reveal his tattooed chest, stomach and back, as well as his neck area.

He even made sure he had a fresh haircut so that the dozens of shield tattoos on his head were clearly visible.

“I respect everyone’s tattoo, but mine is because of an illness,” the man said. “I’m sick for River, sick, sick.”

The tattoo in question features a shield with a red diagonal band on the right side and the team’s Spanish initials, “CARP,” which stands for Club Atlético de River Plate (Athletic Club or River Plate).

The River Plate superfan boasted that his body artwork beat the tattoos a Brazilian soccer fan had put on his body.

“There’s a Botafogo fan who has 83 tattoos. I beat that one, I have 257′, he said.

River Plate’s rich history dates back to 1901 when it was founded and named after Rio de la Delta, a cove in the city of Núñez in Buenos Aires.

The team has won the Argentine Primera Division (top division) 37 times and won 14 national cups, the last of which was in 2021. In addition, River Plate won 18 international titles, including four Copa Libertadores.