‘Sobering tents’ will be used for ‘drunk and disorderly fans’ at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Fans who become drunk and disorderly during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be placed in ‘sobering tents’ under the influence of alcohol, according to reports.

The ‘sobering tents’ will be used for fans who have been involved in ‘minor incidents’ or who pose a threat to themselves and those around them.

The ‘sobering tents’ are considered Qatar’s ‘soft’ approach to drunken fans, as it was reported that those caught drinking in public could face jail time.

According to The timesthe sobering tents will be a way to deal with drunken fans without locking them up in jail.

Supporters taken to the tents are being forced to stay until authorities believe they are sober.

Once they have recovered from the effects of the drink, they are sent away with a formal warning and a slap on the wrist.

People like Newcastle, Bristol, Manchester and Cardiff have used similar methods when dealing with heavily intoxicated people.

However, they are called “drunk tanks.” According to the NHS, ‘drunk tanks’ are guarded areas where revelers who have had too much to drink can be checked and slept in.

‘Drunk tanks’ are used sporadically in the UK to put pressure on the heavily pressurized A&E departments and 999 ambulance services.

‘Drunk tanks’ are especially effective during Christmas, as thousands of revelers celebrate the holiday season with alcohol.

More than 2.5 million fans will attend the tournament in Qatar. Many of them will come from abroad.

Traveling fans will be used to drinking heavily on match days. Therefore, Qatar’s attitude towards alcohol may come as a shock to their system.

However, fans can enjoy a drink and watch the matches on the big screen in the Fan Zone with a capacity of 40,000 people.

Budweiser – who has been one of FIFA’s main sponsors for the past three decades – will be sold in the Fan Zone in Al Bidda Park, near the Corniche.

A source with knowledge of the plans said beer stands would open in zones around stadiums when the gates open for a match and close 30 minutes before each match starts.

The source said the stands would reopen for a short time after the game. An alcohol-free alternative, Bud Zero, is sold at competitions.

Coca-Cola, another major sponsor, has the exclusive right to sell non-alcoholic drinks in the eight stadiums used for the first World Cup in a Muslim country.