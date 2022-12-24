Sober MAFS star berates friends who pressured her to drink alcohol at Christmas lunch

Married At First Sight star Connie Crayden recalls the frustrating moment she was pressured to drink alcohol at Christmas last year.

Connie, who rose to fame on Channel Nine’s 2020 reality show, described the incident in a lengthy Instagram Story post on Christmas as she celebrated six months of sobriety.

The brunette began by explaining that she has “no alcohol at all” from her life for the past two years.

She continued, “I remember making a comment on my way to lunch last Christmas day that I think I would like to stay sober that day, I was met with so much hostility in response. I was told I don’t show respect, I’m selfish and ‘it’s f**king rude’.

“As you can imagine I was so shocked that my decision to be sober could offend someone like that (still shocked now). Of course I felt pressured to drink and after just a few drinks I got a throbbing headache and then it was ‘acceptable’ to start drinking water,” Connie continued.

Now, a year later, Connie would have handled the situation very differently.

“Now that I have a completely alcohol-free lifestyle, I wouldn’t have allowed myself to be treated like this and should have just left,” she insisted.

“A year later, this Christmas Day will be exactly six months since I’ve been alcohol-free.”

The aspiring marine biologist completed her post with an uplifting message to others who have decided to quit drinking.

Connie also shared several infographics about partying sobriety

“I really hope all my other sober or minimal drinking buddies aren’t put in awkward positions this Christmas and have a respectful and enjoyable day,” she wrote.

Connie was famously married to her TV “husband” Jonethen Musulin on MAFS.

After a rocky relationship, Connie finally dumped Jonethen during the final vows ceremony.

If you, or someone you know, would like to talk to someone confidentially about addiction, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit Reach out

In case of emergency, call Triple Zero

Connie was famously married to her TV “husband” Jonethen Musulin (right) on MAFS