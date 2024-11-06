Sobbing Abbie Chatfield melts down and post 23 videos defending herself after calling Americans uneducated following Donald Trump’s election win – as Aussie celebrities react

Abbie Chatfield broke her promise to stay off the internet for two days following Donald Trump’s election victory and took to social media to repeatedly rant against the president-elect.

The reality star, 29, who told her fans on Wednesday night that she was so upset by the Republican candidate’s victory that she was taking a break from social media, took to Instagram on Thursday to rant against the policies of Trump.

Abbie posted a photo of herself crying and captioned it with the words: “Seriously, I’ve just been sobbing.”

She then promised to take an active stance against those who discriminated against women: ‘If you think I was a misandrist before, wait.

‘Men now have permission to be openly sexist. I never want to hear people act like women are exaggerating how much the world hates them.

Meanwhile, a number of other Australian celebrities took to social media to express their disappointment at Trump’s defeat of Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election.

Podcaster Laura Byrne posted a clip sharing her compelling thoughts on Trump’s surprising victory.

‘Let me get this straight: we would prefer a convicted felon over a woman. F**k me.’

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes joined the chorus and shared an angry rant on Instagram in which he told his Trump-supporting fans to unfollow him.

‘If you voted for him, we can’t be friends. You knew he was going to take away my rights and women’s rights,” Darren said in a shocked post.

However, several Australian celebrities were delighted with the win, including reality TV bad boy Dean Wells, who took to social media to celebrate.

On his Instagram Story after victory was declared, Dean shared a photo showing him proudly wearing a bright red Make America Great Again cap, a trademark of the MAGA movement.

Dean was also wearing a pair of blue reflective wraparound sunglasses.

“Aaaand we’re back,” Dean captioned the photo celebrating Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.

Disgraced celebrity chef Pete Evans was also celebrating and took to social media to gloat.

The former My Kitchen Rules judge, 51, went shirtless on Instagram to celebrate Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections.

Evans showed off his gray chest hair as he enjoyed a gin and tonic and a cigar, all while wearing Trump’s iconic red ‘MAGA’ hat.

“Another fantastic day,” she captioned the post, along with three orange heart emojis.

Elsewhere, radio king Kyle Sandilands told his co-star Jackie ‘O’ Henderson that he thought Harris was a ‘loser’ and needed to accept defeat graciously.

Trump’s unexpected victory surprised many Australian celebrities and political experts, including The Project’s Waleed Aly, who had backed Kamala Harris for victory.

