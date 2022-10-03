SOAR Telescope catches Dimorphos’s expanding comet-like tail after DART spacecraft impact

Credit: National Science Foundation/NOIRLab



NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft deliberately crashed into Dimorphos, the asteroid moon in the double-asteroid system of Didymos, on Monday, September 26, 2022. This was the first planetary defense test in which a spacecraft impact attempted to alter the orbit of an asteroid.

Two days after the DART impact, astronomers Teddy Kareta (Lowell Observatory) and Matthew Knight (US Naval Academy) used the 4.1-meter Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope from NSF’s NOIRLab’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile to view the massive plume of dust and debris blasted from the asteroid’s surface. In this new image, the dust trail — the ejecta pushed away by the sun’s radiation pressure, similar to a comet’s tail — can be seen extending from the center to the right edge of the field of view, which is about 3 at SOAR. 1 arc minutes using the Goodman High Throughput Spectrograph. At Didymos’s distance from Earth at the time of the observation, that would equate to at least 10,000 kilometers (6,000 miles) from the point of impact.

“It’s amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in the days following the impact,” Kareta said.

“Now begins the next phase of work for the DART team as they analyze their data and observations by our team and other observers around the world who have contributed to studying this exciting event,” Knight said. We plan to use SOAR to monitor the ejecta in the coming weeks and months. The combination of SOAR and AEON is exactly what we need for efficient follow-up to evolving events like this one.”

These observations will enable scientists to gain knowledge about the nature of Dimorphos’ surface, how much material was ejected by the collision, how quickly it was ejected and the distribution of particle sizes in the expanding dust cloud, for example whether the impact caused the moonlet hurled large chunks of material or mostly fine dust. Analyzing this information will help scientists protect Earth and its inhabitants by better understanding the amount and nature of the ejecta from an impact, and how that might change an asteroid’s orbit.

SOAR’s observations demonstrate the capabilities of AURA facilities in planetary defense planning and initiatives. In the future, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, currently under construction in Chile, will conduct a solar system census to look for potentially dangerous objects.

Didymos was discovered in 1996 with the UArizona 0.9-meter Spacewatch Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory, a program of NSF’s NOIRLab.

