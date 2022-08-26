Soapwatch with JACI STEPHEN: Is Stephen flirting with disaster in Coronation Street?

KROONSTREET

In Coronation Street, Stephen gets cozy with Jenny in the back of the Rovers. But do they get caught by Leo?

What does Ed do all day except talk to Steve about his roof and hire workers? What are they working on?

Now he has a grueling job for Leo, who is sour about refusing the job in Canada. Jenny says she doesn’t want to get in his way, and when a flirty Stephen arrives at the pub, Jenny invites him in the back – which is always a euphemism for Couples Up To No Good.

Will they be caught off guard in a passionate kiss when Leo returns brandishing an engagement ring (blimey, the workers’ wages must be really good, he’s only been working two days)?

Stephen’s interest was piqued when he learned that Jenny is the sole owner of the pub. How many more women is he going to hit not-so-subtle?

Elaine, Yasmeen, Jenny – and then there’s Gabrielle back in Italy…

Awkward ‘daddy’ moment Daniel Brocklebank wants his character Billy to have a sex education conversation with Summer. “There could be a real comedy in Billy making his way as he talks about the birds and the bees.”

He’s still nagging Audrey to sign the trust fund papers—or mistrust fund, as it’s clear what he’s all about. She tells him she has changed her mind and then admits to the family that she committed suicide.

The shock will no doubt be dampened when she tells them that she has made a will in which they all get equal shares…except…just wait…except Stephen, who was kind enough to say he didn’t need it. .

Oh my, Stevie boy, that plan not only failed, it blew your head off your shoulders. If you have money problems, work for Ed. At the end of the year you’ll be Bill Gates.

Is there romance in the air for Ken when he invites Wendy to a musical? He gets thrown when she gives him the cold shoulder, but why?

I think it’s Hamilton: after two hours and 45 minutes, that’s a long night to spend with Ken. Thank goodness those 9900 seconds included a 15 minute break, during which she could hide in the toilet.

EMMERDALE

Mack takes Charity (pictured) to a wellness retreat in Emmerdale after the loss of the baby, where they try to meditate

Start praying now, Charles When do the Emmerdale pastors find time to read the Bible, let alone preach? Have you ever seen a bunch of men and women off the sheet with such complicated lives? Charles is the last, and trouble can arise with his daughter Naomi, when Nicola recognizes her voice and trainers as her attacker’s. Naomi seems to be planning on getting her claws into Nate, though Karene Peter (who plays Naomi) thinks it could be the other way around. Naomi has a heartbeat, honey; that will do him good.

Since Charity lost the baby, Mack has been quiet about wanting children. He takes Charity to a wellness retreat, where they try a little meditation.

Since meditation requires participants to remain still, it is hard to see how anyone in the village could achieve it, let alone the walking foghorn that is Charity.

Inevitably it’s a disaster and they stop amid much laughter. Charity worries they haven’t been intimate since losing the baby, but as they kiss, Mack says he wants to try for another one.

Talk about choosing your moments. Charity tells him to find another baby mama.

Well, that’s more than a red rag to a bull. As for Mack and women, who needs the whole rag; a thread is enough to lure him and, sure enough, he is soon in bed with a mysterious woman.

He reunites with Charity, but with a new cloud hovering over him; Well, more of a Scottish fog, I’d say.

Any idea who the woman could be? I bet on Gabby or Kim. Usually it is.

Harriet may soon be back in man-eating mode when Dan starts kissing her. She could take it worse, Bernice says. Damned with faint praise.

OSTENDERS: WALFORD’S THELMA AND LOUISE THAT ARE NOT

Janine plots to take down Linda, gives Jada money and blackmails her in BBC’s EastEnders this week

Will Janine stop at nothing to keep Mick and Linda apart? On the day of Linda’s court hearing, she’s fuming (well, it’s actually more of a rumble from Vesuvius) when she realizes that if Linda takes a hit, Mick will visit her.

She devises a plot to overthrow Linda, gives Jada money and blackmails her into helping her. Suffice it to say the pair isn’t Thelma and Louise, and all over the East End, Janine could certainly have found a more competent accomplice.

Jada has all the energy of a limp lettuce and indeed, she immediately regrets her actions and tells Janine they went too far. Of course, Janine doesn’t give a damn about what Jada thinks, and the blackmail continues.

Better news, it’s Dana’s farewell party. With any luck, she’ll take Jada with her and they continue their double act – Dull and Duller – far, far away from the Plaza.

Dana worries about her father’s behavior and tries to delay her place in college. Wait a minute…when has the girl ever opened a book—or even picked it up?

She follows Harvey Peggy’s and is shocked when a surprise party awaits her. Oh honey, they never end well.

Surprise parties are there with fair dinners and the Chainsaw Massacre.