Soapwatch with CLAUDIA CONNELL: There’s four in this Eastenders marriage

The day of Kat and Phil’s wedding has arrived and everything is running smoothly… just kidding, when has a Walford wedding ever gone smoothly?

The first shock is when Big Mo makes her entrance by bursting out of a cardboard cake, and from there it goes steadily downhill. A conversation with Shirley forces Kat to question whether marrying Phil is a good idea. Oh come on – a serial crook with a violent temper and four previous wives to his name, what could go wrong?

Speaking of former wives, Sharon hasn’t given up hopes of derailing the union and making Phil see that she’s the only woman for him. When her first attempt falls on deaf ears, she goes a step further by convincing Phil at the altar.

Alfie’s hot stuff… Save a thought for Shane Richie this week. The wedding was filmed during the July heat wave, when temperatures reached 40°C, but he still had to wear Alfie’s signature leather biker jacket.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more complicated, Kat’s ex Alfie arrives and begs her not to marry Phil. Kat agrees to hear Alfie out, resulting in an increasingly farcical series of events that causes her to be late for the ceremony. Will the wedding continue, leading to Phil acquiring a fifth wife and tying Ian Beale as Walford’s most married man?

Oddly enough, given all of Phil’s ex-wives, partners, and baby moms, Kat is probably the one he has the most on-screen chemistry with. In addition, he gave her the code to the famous safe – that’s the equivalent of an eternity ring in the Mitchell world. And of course, even if Kat and Phil (above, with Alfie and Sharon) tie the knot, we can bet that one of them will be having an affair by Christmas.

Mick and Lola encourage Frankie to report her harassment to the police, and she finally agrees after Ben offers to help her. Needless to say, Jack, the man accused of tracking down every crime in Walford, is put on the case, leaving Frankie despondent when he tells her not to pin her hopes on a conviction.

I suppose there would be a better chance if Jack spent less time in Walford East with Denise – and the gym. Scott Maslen, who plays Jack, has always been a sight to behold, but his biceps seem to have doubled in size in recent weeks. He clearly lifts more than pints at The Vic…

Jamie is very concerned… Kim knows he is still alive

Kim finally finds out what the rest of us have known for months: Jamie is alive! Whether we’ll ever learn how he survived the car accident that ended up submerging his car is another matter.

When Kim learns that Hazel had an accident, she visits Millie’s other grandmother in the hospital, where Hazel (with Millie below) reveals that she was pushed down the stairs by Jamie. Kim immediately reports him to the police for attempted murder and then takes Millie out to protect her, but we all know it’s only a matter of time before Jamie shows up to wreak havoc.

When Jamie first returned to the village three years ago, he was a gentle vet for whom deworming livestock was about as exciting as it got. Now he’s a flirtatious crook who faked his own death and tried to repel his mother-in-law. That’s quite a transformation, even by Emmerdale standards.

Having been single for too long (and making her way through most suitable men in the village), Bernice has a date with Rishi. But she’s too busy, so he cancels their second date, enraging the fiery redhead.

Ex-con Noah gets a job as an apprentice to electrician Marcus, who constantly whines about being caught off guard but never seems to get out of the Woolie or The Hop.

What a relief that the Crown Court backlog in the real world has had no impact in Soapland. Toyah’s murder trial has been completed in no time

The doctor will see you now… All three soaps now feature GP surgeries, but who would you want as your doctor? Ronnie’ Dr Gupta, who doesn’t seem to have noticed that her own husband has disappeared? dr. Cavanagh of Emmerdale or Dr. Sharma, who will distribute your private information throughout the village? Or Corrie’s Dr Gaddas and her endless pamphlets? In any case, you are assured of a same day appointment with Dr Gaddas, who even offers a walk-in service. Now that really requires suspension from reality…

What a relief that the Crown Court backlog in the real world has had no impact in Soapland. Toyah’s murder trial has been completed in no time, and we don’t even have to wait for the verdict to find out if she’s guilty. A shocked Leanne enters as Toyah confesses to Spider that she crashed the car on purpose with the intent to kill Imran.

How will Leanne, herself no stranger to criminal activity, react if she takes the stand (right)? Toyah is portrayed by the prosecution as a cold-blooded murderer (tough but fair), and by the end of the week the sentence will be handed down.

My verdict is already known when it comes to the ongoing Gary/Kelly/Rick Neelan storyline: Enough! Kelly and Aadi go ahead with their plan to get married, and Gary is not happy when Rick’s former accomplice Sharon visits Kelly to celebrate the engagement, because she knows that Gary killed her former boss and could flood the beans to Kelly. By my reckoning, everyone knows except Kelly, who still believes her late mother Laura was the killer after her false confession.

When Kelly gives some of her mother’s belongings, including a camera with photos of Laura on vacation on the date her father was killed, it becomes clear that everyone has been lying to her. Let’s hope the game is finally ready for Gary. Trying to keep track of who knows he’s the killer is a fantasy.