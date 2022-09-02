Soapwatch with CLAUDIA CONNELL: Is it true love for troubled Toyah?

KROONSTREET

Toyah and Spider agree to hide their relationship until after Corrie’s trial. However, they are spotted by Saira

Under pressure from friends, Carla cancels her business deal with the annoying Nadeem. But it doesn’t stop the factory protest from turning ugly when Griff throws a bottle that hits Craig.

Later, when Saira accuses Toyah of the murder of Imran, Griff suggests destroying her car to teach her a lesson.

Spider warns Toyah that, with her lawsuit pending, she must avoid a troublemaker like Griff. He also confesses that his marriage is over and that she is his true love.

The couple seals their romance with a kiss. They agree to keep the matter a secret until after the trial, but don’t realize that Saira witnessed their meeting.

For someone who is meant to be one of the smarter residents, Toyah sure is stupid when it comes to love. Speaking of which, Jenny confesses to Daisy that she had a kiss with Stephen, unaware that he is only interested in her pub.

The poor Canadian has flirted with every woman in Weatherfield he thinks is good for a few quid.

His estranged wife Gabrielle arrives and demands the return of the money he stole or she goes to the police. His only hope is to get his mother to sign the trust fund papers — or forge her signature.

The Rovers and the Flying Horse compete in a charity football match where James intervenes to give the Rovers a chance to fight. Just before the final whistle, James collapses and is rushed to the hospital where it is revealed that he has a heart condition.

I’m sure his mother Aggie, who seems to have free rein to work in every department of Weatherfield General, will be ready to nurse him back to health.

What did we do to earn two heart attack stories in a few months? As if the endless storylines about Sam and his chess skills aren’t enough to torment us with.

OSTENDERS

On Monday, Eastenders viewers go back to 1979 for a story about the origins of the Mitchell family as the clan is hit hard by economic turmoil. Pictured, Jamie Winstone as Peggy

Young Peg’s Mini Krays On Monday, viewers go back to 1979 for a story about the origins of the Mitchell family as the clan is hit hard by economic turmoil (sound familiar). Jaime Winstone’s marriage to Peggy and husband Eric is on the rocks and she struggles to make ends meet, while Phil and Grant look like mini Krays. Much to Peggy’s disapproval, Eric takes the boys on a “job” to give them some work experience, and he and Phil hold the horns to see who the best dog is (time to swing your way “also now Eric!).

New arrival Freddie Slater (played by Bobby Brazier) impresses the residents of Albert Square and soon turns out to be a real Slater. By that I mean he turns out to be just as gobby and light-footed as the rest of the clan.

When Freddie introduces himself to Billy as his son, it’s clear that his mother, Little Mo, hasn’t told him that his biological father is Graham Foster, the man who raped her.

Frankie starts her new job as a teaching assistant and is mocked by Amy, Denzel and Nugget in class on her first day because of her deafness. Things get worse for Frankie when she’s harassed at a nightclub and the man follows her home and approaches her.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who plays Frankie, has already filmed her final scenes on the show and it will be a shame to see such a strong, positive character disappear.

And speaking of strong characters… with Kat and Phil’s bachelorette parties taking place at The Vic, Sharon – looking more attractive than ever – decides it’s time to get back to the dating game.

But instead of helping her move on, her date only makes her more confused about her feelings for Phil. Uh-oh, I sense trouble ahead.

EMMERDALE:

In Emmerdale, Sandra plays the villain and is determined to destroy her daughter Liv’s happiness and break up her marriage to Vinny

Now that Kim Tate has had one of those weird soap personality transplants – ranging from evil, meddling vixen to nerve-racking loving grandma and fiancé – it’s up to Sandra to pick up the villain baton.

Played by Joanne Mitchell, she is disturbingly good as the persistent salon worker who wants to ruin the lives of everyone she holds a grudge against (that would be the entire village), including her own daughter Liv.

Her mission to destroy Liv’s happiness and break up her marriage to Vinny is accelerated this week when Sandra decides she will get her recovering alcoholic daughter back to drinking.

She swaps Liv’s drink for an alcoholic one and suggests they go on a girls vacation abroad together. Thank goodness Sandra is too old for a 18-30 year vacation, that’s all I can say.

Never has anyone been called more inappropriately than Chas (short for Chastity) Dingle. She cheated on Paddy with Carl King when they were dating years ago and now that they’re married, she’s back with Al.

What started as a casual affair takes a turn this week when Al declares he is in love with Chas. Has Chas, oddly enough, forgotten the time when he tried to steal her pub and make her homeless, is Chas in love with Al too?