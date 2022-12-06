Soap legend looks unrecognisable with a big beard – so can you guess who it is?

<!–

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt looked unrecognizable in a new selfie as fans joked that the star looked like his character Ian Beale – when he was homeless.

The actor, 54, posed for a quick Instagram update on Monday, where he showed off his bushy beard in a pretty seaside shot.

Fans were quick to comment on Adam’s new look, comparing him to his familiar character when he returned to Albert Square after living in an underpass.

Under the selfie, Adam wrote, “I know, I look grumpy. I must remember to smile when I take a selfie.’

In the comment section, one fan quipped, “Look like homeless Ian, lol.”

“He turns into Ian Beale’s character when he was homeless,” another commented.

Fortunately, other followers complimented Adam on his “winter beard,” adding that he “looked great.”

It comes as Adam admitted that it “can’t have been easy” for his kids when they were in school due to his fame as a soap star.

The actor was a familiar face in Albert Square as he played the role of Ian Beale for 36 years before leaving the show in 2021.

Still, he accepted that his on-screen role will have caused his problems for his two children — Jessie, now 29, and Sam, 25 — who he shares with ex-wife Beverley.

Funny: In the comment section, a fan joked, ‘Look like dakless Ian lol’

told Adam The daily star: ‘You should ask them what it was like going to school with Ian Beale like their father. It couldn’t have been easy for them.

“I even apologized to them once when I was accepting an award. They must have been given a cane at school.’

Since leaving Walford, The EastEnders veteran has been hard at work on new projects, such as starring in the West End musical My Fair Lady.