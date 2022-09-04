Soap bosses to use Hollywood-style backdrops from Star Wars for Corrie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It’s a long way from the “muriel” that adorned the wall of Stan and Hilda Ogden’s front room.

Coronation Street gets the Hollywood treatment with technology commonly used in blockbuster movies.

ITV bosses have put up a ‘volume wall’, which contains hyper-realistic computer-generated images so that actors can be filmed against it in seemingly any location.

ITV bosses have put up a ‘volume wall’, which contains hyper-realistic computer-generated images so that actors can be filmed against it in seemingly any location. Pictured is the virtual set used to film Star Wars The Mandalorian

Getting the Hollywood treatment: It’s being used in Coronation Street this month for a rooftop scene against Manchester’s skyline

Normally reserved for films such as The Avengers and Star Wars series The Mandalorian, it will be used by the soap this month in a rooftop scene set against Manchester’s skyline.

Coronation Street chief Iain MacLeod said: ‘You just need a volume wall and then you can just pop, and you’re in the Rovers and then you go pop and you’re in the Kabin.

“Having physical sets may be an anachronism.” He joked, ‘You can essentially design a 3D world like the surface of Mars and you could paste Ken [Barlow] and Rita [Sulllivan] up there with a Mr. Kipling and a cup of tea, if you like.’