So you just discovered BTS

Every fan of every band has been there at some point. you’ve seen them performing at the Grammys, working out with James Corden, take over Grand Centralor going out with Joe Biden. you heard Butter on the radio, and you said, “Hey, that’s catchy.” You’re intrigued – you like their music, and they seem like cool guys. You are ready to become a fan. So what’s next? How do you get go inside the band?

I have good news for you: Army (the name of the BTS fans) is a welcoming group. The prospect of joining an established fandom can be intimidating at times – but in general here in Army-land we’re very, very used to being swamped by new, curious fans after every major awards ceremony, hit single, or other event. that BTS all over the headlines. Come on, install yourself. We are happy to have you.

To clear up one more concern: no, you’re not too late. You may have heard that BTS broke up – the term “pause” thrown around by some and contradicted by others (including Hybe, the parent company of the label of BTS) as a mistranslation. The current circumstance is that the band still performs together, but the members are also more focused on their solo work than in the past. (In other words, we’re not in a One Direction situation right now.) The members are still active because artists, songs, and videos are still being made, and a huge library of content and knowledge remains, dating back to the band’s 2013 debut, for you to explore.

A housekeeping note: I’m going to assume in this article that you’ve already heard BTS’s music. If not, there are all types of of resources broken online discography of the band which I encourage you to check out – this article is for people who have already gotten a taste of the music, but are also interested in getting in touch with the band in other ways.

BTS members

Of course, if you listen to BTS songs and engage with their huge collection of shows, videos and other content, you will get an idea of ​​who each member is. But I believe it helps to at least know everyone’s name and nicknames before diving in.

Okay, here’s a picture of BTS.

From the left we have:

V /Kim Taehyung/김태형 – Female singer with an angelic baritone voice and a record breaking Instagram follows. Currently on a reality show on Disney Plus with a close group of friends including Parasite star Choi Woo-shik.

Jungkook /Jeon Jungkook/전정국 – Singer and youngest member. You'll hear him call him "JK" and "Kookie" – he also makes short films under the moniker "Golden case." Has a habit of doing multi-hour live streams where he keeps insisting he's about to go to bed and then doesn't, and we love him for that. Was recently described as "Wait, I swear I've seen that guy in a club before" by a non-army friend who was watching the Grammys with me.

Jimin /Park Jimin/박지민 – Singer, nicknamed "Mochi". Executed Lie, an absolute stunner that lives rent-free in my head. The only BTS member my parents heard of.

RM /Kim Namjoon/김남준 – Rapper and group leader, also notable as an art collector. Famously spoke fluent English by watching friends again and again. Recently described as "the one I would totally get a beer with" by my 35 year old male friend.

Jin /Kim Seokjin/김석진 – Singer, senior member, and frequent provider of dad jokes. Often referred to as 'Globally Handsome' and tends to go viral when he appears in public. A friend of mine insists she took classes with him in college, but I'm still waiting for proof.

J-Hope /Jung Hoseok/정호석 – Rapper and lead dancer, known for staring at other members when they make mistakes on stage and for his bright, infectious smile. Recently cup Lollapalooza. You will hear people call him 'Hobi'.

suga/Min Yoongi/민윤기 – Rapper and accomplished producer. You'll usually hear him call him Suga, but he's done (excellent) solo work under the name "Agust D." Recently collaborated with Psy on the incredibly catchy song That that.

(To any military reading this, I’m oversimplifying. These are very complex, multifaceted people with huge careers – this isn’t meant to be anything more than a very, very brief introduction to the members we know and love.)

Okay, now that you have the names, you can find everyone here on social media.

BTS social media

You will find some verified BTS accounts if you search for the band on Twitter. There are two that I recommend new fans to follow. BTS_bighhit is the band’s official account, run by their label (I assume). Here you can see all the different announcements for the band’s projects. BTS_twt is where the members tweet – you’ll see selfies, jokes, birthday messages and similar rates. All seven tweet from this one account, but most of the time they put their name on their tweets. If they don’t, it’s usually still not that hard to figure out who the tweet is coming from.

If you can’t read Korean, there are a number of Twitter accounts that translate everything BTS posts into English. I recommend new fans to follow and keep up with a few – be here what a good thing the ones.

On Instagram, the members have their own accounts with different vibes. RM puts a lot of art things, J-Hope has a mix of personal content and promotions of his work, V is more on the avant-garde side with the occasional thirst quencher, Jin has been playing tennis lately, suga posts a lot of selfies, Jimin seems to be living its best life in various locations, and Jungkook usually lurks in wait, but occasionally pops up for extended Q&As. (Again, I’m too simple.) There’s also a official group Instagramwhat I find especially useful to keep track of when new Run! BTS release episodes (more on that below).

But the best place to start if you really want to get to know the members is Weverse. Weverse is a social network developed by Hybe especially for musicians and fans. It’s built a bit like Facebook: artists can post text, photos, videos, and other media in combination, and there’s also a short-lived story-like feature.

In my experience, the members are a bit more personal and less curated on WeVerse than on Instagram (and they have more space to express themselves than Twitter gives them). It’s also the only place you can probably interact with them – they regularly respond to fan comments on this platform.

BTS TV Shows

BTS has a whole range of video content which is another good way to get to know the members. The sheer amount of it can be intimidating to a new fan, so I’m going to try and recommend some good places to start (but these are just my opinions – other fans may disagree quite a bit, we’re all trying our best here, etc.).

Personally, I recommend new fans to start with Run BTS. This show is available on Vlive, but you can also find most episodes on YouTube. It’s one of the crazier shows BTS has done, but that’s why I think it’s such a good introduction to how genuinely entertaining and personable these seven people are.

The premise of the show is that the members compete against each other in various games, some of which you’ve heard of before (mafia games, escape rooms, tennis tournaments) and some are just folly (there was an episode where the producers hid playing cards all over a Duty Free, BTS ran around the Duty Free to find the cards, and the member who had the most cards won a gift card to the Duty Free I’m not making that up – it’s… one of my favorite episodes).

Not only is the show a lot of fun (BTS takes even the most ridiculous challenges very seriously), but as you watch each member compete, strategize, cheat, beam, enrage, persevere and throw down in their own way, you get an amazing introduction to who they all are, their strengths, their relationships with each other and the way they think.

Another good first option, if this doesn’t sound your thing, is BTS In The Soop. This is a more relaxed reality show that follows the group on two remote vacations. You see them walking, reading, swimming, training, painting, fishing, cooking, jogging, flying kites, racing remote-controlled boats, setting off fireworks, practicing guitar, carving wood, playing Avalon, and what else people do on vacation. This is a good way to see how BTS live as people without the glitz and glamor – while the members clearly know they’re putting on a show, it really feels like just seeing them hanging out (and members have stated that they felt that way too while shooting).

There are a number of other shows and movies that you can watch, especially if you are interested in the history and career of BTS. These include (but are not limited to):

good trip – a reality show that follows BTS on various international trips during their free time

Burn the stage – a docuseries about the 2017 Wings of BTS Tour

bring the soul – a docuseries on BTS’s 2018-2019 Love Yourself World Tour

Break the silence – A continuation on bring the soulkeep following the Love Yourself World Tour

Rookie King – a variety show that premiered in 2013, the debut year of BTS, in which the members parody various television formats

BTS Gayo – a variety show similar to Run! BTS in which the group does various activities related to K-pop

And then there are all kinds of content on BTS official YouTube channel, bangtan TV, including vlogging, choreography practices, recordings of live performances, Interviews, coverand images from behind the scenes of large shoots and events. If you just want to watch the members chill and chat, you can watch hours and hours of old live streams in the Vlive app. I think you’ll get a bit more out of this as you become more familiar with the members and their work – but feel free to check them out whenever you like. You’re the boss!

There are endless ways to get in touch with this group, and the programs described in this article are just the tip of the iceberg – but I hope they’re a useful starting point for anyone wanting to learn more. Good luck. I hope these artists bring you the same joy that they have brought to so many other people around the world over the past nine years.