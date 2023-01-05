So who would win in a fight between Harry and William?

Social media users have joked about Prince Harry’s reported claims that he had a fight with his brother.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have described a standing row that ended when the Prince of Wales grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the ground, shattering a dog bowl with his back. William is said to have then said to a ‘frightened’ Harry, ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold’.

Twitter users joked that the scene was reminiscent of a “royal rumble,” with most appearing to support Harry as the most likely winner.

“Of the two who are in tears, I think my money would be on Harry,” one wrote. “I find it hard to believe that William would be the size of him.” Another, Susan Godber, added, “We all know that William isn’t the most athletic.”

Other Twitter users shared clips of Harry working out energetically alongside a video of William slowly making his way down a tree trunk as he struggles to balance.

Roz Hubley, a PR consultant, tweeted, “And here we thought what a rough tough Harry was after his stint in Afghanistan and he’s childishly complaining about being knocked over by his brother!”

Meanwhile, Magdalena Vassi said, “And he was afraid? And was terrified when William yelled at him? I mean, has he ever been in the army?”

Harry was deployed to Afghanistan for 10 weeks in 2007, where he worked as a forward air traffic controller and coordinated airstrikes against Taliban positions.

In the extraordinary excerpt from Harry’s forthcoming autobiography Spare, reported by The Guardian newspaper, Harry recalls what he describes as a physical attack by his sibling, which he says left him with visible injuries, including “scrapes and bruises.”

The furious argument allegedly broke out in 2019 in the kitchen of his London home, Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Describing what he believed happened next, and insisting that he was frightened, the former soldier reportedly said, “He put the water down, called me another name, and then came over to me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and knocked me to the ground. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which burst under my back, cutting the pieces into me. I lay there dazed for a moment, then got up and told him to get out.”

William and Harry wear boxing gloves during visits to the Olympic Park in East London

In the book excerpt’s report, Harry claims that William then urged him to fight back, saying that this would happen if they wrecked as children.

But the Duke of Sussex claims he refused, claiming William left and then returned ‘with regrets and apologies’.

William then turned and yelled back, “You don’t have to tell Meg this.”

Harry claims he said, “You mean you attacked me?” to which William replied, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

The Duke of Sussex says the first person he spoke to about it was his therapist, on the phone.

But he claims Meghan would see the cuts and bruises on his back from the dog bowl.

He claims his wife “wasn’t that surprised and wasn’t that angry. She was terribly sad.”

The excerpt was published by The Guardian, which claims to be reporting from a leaked copy.

It is unknown how the newspaper obtained an early copy of the book, as publisher Penguin Random House went to great lengths to prevent leaks.

The kitchen of Nottingham Cottage, where Harry is said to have claimed his brother grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the ground, smashing a dog bowl in the process

Harry wears a necklace with Meghan in South Africa in September 2019

Penguin will investigate the leak. A fragment was also reported by Page Six in the US.

Sources previously said arrangements for the release of Harry’s “explosive” memoir were extremely closely guarded and managed down to the minutest detail, with only a handful of senior executives privy to the exact details.

But the heir to the throne arrived ‘piping hot’ at Nottingham Cottage, Harry writes.

The Duke was living in the house, known as Nott Cott and located in the grounds of Kensington Palace, at the time of the alleged 2019 incident.