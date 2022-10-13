So ungrateful! Just one in four adults write thank-you notes after receiving a gift, research finds 

And more than 80% of people say they think “thank you” is becoming redundant

A quarter of Britons say they are too busy to write cards or letters to say thank you

The practice, which dates back several hundred years, appears to be on the way out

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The joy of receiving birthday or Christmas presents used to be tempered by the knowledge that there would be a stack of thank-you notes to write.

But in news that will delight kids—and annoy their grandparents—it looks like these handwritten expressions of gratitude are on the way out.

Almost three-quarters of adults – 73 percent – ​​admit they no longer send one after receiving a gift, and 51 percent admit their kids don’t bother either.

The practice goes back hundreds of years, and it used to be expected that children and adults would thank aunts, uncles, grandmothers and grandfathers for gifts – even if many young people had to be forced.

But 25 per cent of modern Britons now claim they are simply too busy to express their gratitude in a card or letter – and 84 per cent of 2,000 in a poll thought saying “thank you” was becoming redundant.

Nearly three-quarters of adults say they no longer send thank-you notes or soon after receiving gifts (file photo)

Some 24 percent said they were unlikely to receive a thank-you note after hosting a dinner party, and 18 percent thought it was no longer relevant to send thank-you notes after attending a wedding reception.

Almost a fifth – 18 per cent – ​​said they had been shocked not to have received any recognition or thanks after sending someone flowers.

Yet 63 percent said that receiving a simple gesture of thanks could make their day, while 92 percent of us believe that saying thank you is a sign of good manners.

Almost a fifth – 18 per cent – said they were shocked to receive no acknowledgment or thanks after sending someone flowers (file photo)

The survey – carried out by Send With Gratitude, an online company that sends a chocolate brownie and a handwritten thank you note on behalf of its customers – found that almost three in ten Britons had been left feeling completely insulted when someone failed to thank them that they had done something they thought was meaningful.

And almost half – 47 per cent – ​​of Brits have even lost touch with a friend after never being thanked for acts of kindness.

In fact, it is so rare to receive a thank you card or a gift that it has almost become a lost art, 36 per cent believe.

Co-founder of Send With Gratitude, Ryan Grobler, said: ‘The research shows that receiving a personal thank you and small token of appreciation in this digital age means a lot and can be done without breaking the bank.’