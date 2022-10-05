‘So many children dying’: Somalia drought brings famine near

DOLLOW, Somalia (AP) — A man in a donkey cart drives up through the dust, with two small, quiet boys. The sky is cloudy. It could rain. It will not. It hasn’t been for a long time.

Mohamed Ahmed Diriye is 60 years old and is completing the grimest journey of his life. He departed from a coastal town on the northern outskirts of Somalia two weeks ago. People died. Livestock died. He decided to give up his job as a day laborer and flee to the other side of the country, crossing a landscape of carcasses and territory occupied by Muslim extremists along the way.

Seven hundred miles later he is exhausted. The food is gone. In one hand he holds a battered stick, in the other the nearly empty cart. His boys are just 4 and 5.

They had tried to escape, Diriye says. “But we encountered the same drought here.”

More than 1 million Somalis have fled and discovered that too.

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

In Somalia, a land of poets, droughts are named after the kind of pain they bring. There was Prolonged in the 1970s, Cattle Killer in the 1980s, Equal five years ago for its reach across the country. Ten years ago there was a famine that killed a quarter of a million people.

Somalis say: the current drought is worse than they can remember. It doesn’t have a name yet. Diriye, believing that no one can survive in some of the places he has traveled, suggests one without hesitation: White Bone.

This drought has stunned resilient herders and farmers by sustaining four failed rainy seasons starting two years ago. The fifth season is on its way and will likely fail as well, along with the sixth early next year.

A rare one famine statement could be made as early as this month, the first significant anywhere in the world since the famine in Somalia ten years ago. Thousands of people have died, including nearly 900 children under the age of 5 who were being treated for malnutrition, according to United Nations data. The UN says half a million such children are at risk of death, “a number, a looming nightmare that we have not seen this century.”

While the world is gripped by food insecurity, Somalia, a country of 15 million people that is shaking off its past as a failed state, could be seen as the end of the line. The nation of proud shepherds that has survived generations of drought is now stumbling amid several global crises that descend at once.

They include climate change, with some of the harshest effects of warming being felt in Africa. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which stalled ships carrying enough grain to feed hundreds of millions of people. A decline in humanitarian donations, such as the world shifted focus to war in Ukraine. One of the world’s deadliest Islamist extremist groups, limiting aid delivery.

The Associated Press spoke to a dozen people in fast-growing refugee camps in late September during a visit to southern Somalia. All say they received little or no help. A meal of the day can be plain rice or plain black tea. Many camp residents, mainly women and children, beg from the neighbors or go to sleep hungry.

Mothers walk for days or weeks through barren landscapes in search of help, sometimes discovering that the withered, feverish child tied to them has died along the way.

“We would mourn, stop for a while, pray,” says Adego Abdinur. “We’d bury them along the way.”

She keeps her naked 1-year-old in front of her new home, a fragile hut of plastic bags and fabric tied together with cord and stripped branches. It is one of hundreds scattered across the dry land. Behind a thorn barrier marking her hut of another, giggling children pour cherished water from a plastic pitcher into their hands, sipping and spitting in pleasure.

The house 28-year-old Abdinur left behind was much better: a maize farm and dozens of livestock in the community where she was born and raised. The family was self-sufficient. Then the water dried up and their four-legged wealth began to die.

“When we lost the last goat, we realized there was no way to survive,” Abdinur says. She and her six children walked here 300 kilometers (186 miles), after rumors of help, along with thousands of other people on the way.

“We’ve seen so many children starve to death,” she says.

At the heart of this crisis, in areas likely to face famine, is an Islamist extremist group associated with al-Qaida. An estimated 740,000 of the drought’s most desperate people live in areas controlled by al-Shabab extremists. To survive, they must escape.

Al-Shabab’s hold on large parts of southern and central Somalia was a major cause of deaths during the 2011 famine. Much aid was not let into the areas, and many starving people were not let out. The Somali president, who survived three Al-Shabab attacks on his life, has described the group as “mafia shrouded in Islam.” But his government has urged her to have mercy now.

In a surprising comment about the drought in late September, al-Shabab called it a test from Allah, “a result of our sins and misdeeds.” Spokesman Ali Mohamud Rage claimed the extremists had provided food, water and free medical treatment to more than 47,000 drought-stricken people since last year.

But in rare accounts of life in Al-Shabab-occupied areas, several people who had fled told the AP that they had seen no such aid. Instead, they said, the extremists continue their hard burden on families’ crops and livestock, even as they withered and died. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

One woman says al-Shabab has taxed up to 50% of her family’s meager crops: “They don’t care if people have anything left over.”

Some flee their communities at night to escape the attention of the combatants, with men and even young boys often not allowed to leave. A woman says no one was allowed to leave her community and people who received outside help would be attacked. Weeks ago, she says, Al-Shabab killed a relative who had managed to take an ailing parent to a government-controlled city and then returned.

Those who escaped al-Shabab are now clinging to a naked existence. When what should be the rainy season arrives, they wake up in camps under a purple sky, or a gray one with the tiniest flecks of moisture.

Children send kites, adults their prayers. Black smoke rises in the distance as some farmers clear land just in case.

At the only treatment center for the most severely malnourished in the immediate region, 1-year-old Hamdi Yusuf is another sign of hope.

She was no more than bones and skin when her mother found her unconscious, two months after arriving in the camps, living on food scraps offered by neighbors. “The child wasn’t even alive,” recalls Abdikadir Ali Abdi, acting nutritionist at the Trocaire relief group, which manages the 16-bed center and has more patients than they can carry.

Now the girl has come back to life, slumped over her mother’s arm but blinking. Her little toes tremble. A wrist is bandaged to prevent her from pulling out the feeding tube port.

The ready-to-use therapeutic nutrition so crucial to the recovery of children like her could run out in the coming weeks, Abdi says. Humanitarian workers describe having to take limited resources from the hungry in Somalia to treat the hungry, complicating efforts to overcome the drought.

The girl’s mother, 18-year-old Muslima Ibrahim, anxiously rubs her daughter’s tiny fingers. She saved her only child, but survival will require the kind of support she hasn’t seen before.

“We received a food distribution yesterday,” says Ibrahim. “It was the first since we arrived.”

Food is hard to get anywhere. In the afternoon, dozens of hungry children from the camps try to sneak into a local elementary school where the World Food Program offers a rare lunch program for students. They are almost always rejected by school staff.

Mothers remember having to eat up their grain stocks and sell their few remaining goats to pay for the travel of the homes and lives they loved. Many had never left until now.

“I miss fresh camel milk. We love it,” said 29-year-old Nimco Abdi Adan, smiling at the memory. She hasn’t tasted it in two years.

Residents outside the camps feel the growing despair. Shopkeeper Khadija Abdi Ibrahim, 60, now keeps her goats, sheep and cattle alive by buying precious grain, grinding it and using it as feed. She says the price of cooking oil and other items has doubled since last year, making it more difficult for IDPs to obtain food with vouchers distributed by the WFP.

Hundreds of families continue to emerge from the empty horizon across Somalia, bringing little but grief. The actual death toll is unknown, but according to aid agency Islamic Relief, more than 300 children have died in the past three months in two of the country’s many refugee camps in the hardest-hit city, Baidoa.

One day in mid-September, 29-year-old Fartum Issack and her husband carried a small body over a dusty path to a graveyard. Their 1-year-old daughter had arrived at the camp sick and hungry. She was treated urgently, but it was too late.

The cemetery opened in April especially for the newly displaced. It already had 13 graves, seven of which were for children. There is easily room for hundreds more.

Issack and her husband chose to bury their daughter in the middle of the empty ground.

“We wanted to recognize her easily,” Issack says.

Eight other hungry daughters wait in the camp.

____

Associated Press writer Omar Faruk in Mogadishu, Somalia, contributed.

