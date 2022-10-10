So would you leave your 16-year-old at home for a week?

A British mother has sparked a furious debate over whether she is okay to leave her 16-year-old son for a week while she goes on holiday.

Takes to UK parenting platform mumsnet, the woman explained that her son will be 16 and a half next year – and does not want to go on a family holiday.

The mother said she doesn’t want to leave him at home as she feels neglected – but she thinks he will be fine being home alone for the seven days.

But while some users said he’d be fine for a week alone, others warned she shouldn’t leave him even if he really wanted to.

A British mother has sparked a furious debate over whether she is okay to leave her 16-year-old son for a week while she goes on holiday (stock image)

In the original post, the mother explained that the boy did not want to go on vacation with the family next year.

She said: ‘Dear son insists he doesn’t want to go on holiday with us next year. He will be 16 and a half.

‘I don’t want to leave him because I think it’s too young. He is mature at 16 but doesn’t cook (younger child and dear husband have food allergies so the adults cook), he knows how to cook oven food like pizza/nuggets etc so wouldn’t starve.

‘He would be home alone as his sister will be at university and the last thing he wants is for her to come back to ‘babysit’. They get on well but he wants a week of just being alone with no one else at home.’

In the original post, the woman explained that she felt her child was mature, but that she felt neglected by leaving him alone

She continued: ‘I’m not worried about him having parties etc, he’s not into that scene yet and has had offers to go to parties but said they weren’t for him. His friends are always here anyway, so it doesn’t bother me if they come to visit while we’re away.

‘Grandparents from both sides of the family live within 10 minutes walking distance, aunts like 5 minutes drive away and would pop in to check if he needs anything.’

She added: ‘It would be during the school term so he would have to sort himself out, but he’s doing it anyway without any help from us.

‘This is one of my main reasons for not knowing if I should allow it as it feels a bit neglectful, but he says he is completely self-sufficient when it comes to getting ready for school, including making his own lunch and wash his uniform, so he should be allowed to stay at home during the week and come to school every day.’

She asked the community if it was okay to leave him or if she should force him to go with them.

However, the post was shared by Mumsnet users.

Some said the boy was old enough to have a job, become a father and leave home – so of course the mother should leave him alone

One said: ‘He’s 16, not six’, while another said they lived by themselves at that age.

Another pointed out that he himself could be a father at that age, and that the mother should certainly leave him.

A fourth user said that while the holiday was due, the boy should definitely stay at home and not go.

But others were more concerned, pointing out that while 16-year-olds can technically be fathers, leave home and get a job, most of them don’t.

But others warned they wouldn’t leave their 16-year-old alone and that parents should try a night out rather than see how it went

And they said that even if the boy was mature, a week was too long and could end in disaster.

Others warned that he was likely to have a party or at least some friends over.

In a comedy post, the user wrote that while they had never met a 16-year-old father, they had met a 16-year-old who had flooded the bathroom and didn’t lock doors.

Some said that if the grandparents wanted to check on him then it would be okay to go, but others didn’t think that was the case

The aboriginal woman explained how the grandparents could cook for the boy or call in to check on him if the boy wanted.

She wrote how the boy would probably go there to eat.

And she added: ‘My dad would call in every night on his nightly walk and my mum and dad have a spare bedroom if after a few nights he decided he didn’t like being alone.’

This reassured some users who said this made a difference as it would ensure the boy was safe and had healthy meals.

However, one user, who was left alone as a 15-year-old, insisted that this should not happen.

They wrote: ‘I regret to this day that they went on holiday without me. Some horrible kids from school found out and kept coming around.

‘My grandparents lived nearby but I was afraid to tell them. I wouldn’t give him the choice.’