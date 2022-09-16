‘So embarrassing’: Kim Kardashian says she cannot keep her four kids from interrupting her on Zoom

Kim Kardashian is no different from other parents when it comes to the kids interrupting important conversations.

The 41-year-old Kardashians star was participating in a panel discussion during the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation at a panel called ‘How to Get Sh*t Done in a Divided America’ in Los Angeles on Thursday when the public learned that she also has trouble keeping the kids away when they try to call.

The social justice advocate talked about the importance of storytelling to panel host Baratunde Thurston, 45, when film producer Scott Budnick, 46, with whom she works on those endeavors, shared a few stories about her.

“This woman here, it’s like finding out the governor loves the Oklahoma Sooners soccer team… She’s on every Zoom. “Hey, Kim, the evangelical pastor in Oklahoma is interested in the case.” Okay, we’re on Zoom that night, with all her kids running around Zoom,” he explained.

“So embarrassing,” Kim said.

Scott continued to describe Skims founder’s willingness to join a meeting quickly, but no matter how hard she tries, she’s never alone.



“No matter how many doors she locks,” the Just Mercy producer said, “she can’t keep the kids out of the room.”

Kim agreed and said, “They’ll find a way in.”

At one point, North walked into her room with a phone and said, “Mom, I’m live.” Kim quickly cut the flow with “No, stop. That’s not allowed,” before the video ended.

In August, however, the founder of Skkn by Kim was riding with North and niece Penelope Disick, 10, and trying to get the girls to lip-sync with her, when North begged her to stop saying, “Mom! Mom, please remove that!’

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t, and it resulted in quite a bit of backlash on social media about Kim disrespecting her daughter’s right to privacy.

Rules: Kim says she has rules for social media at home. One time, North went live on TikTok without her mother’s knowledge, and Kim quickly shut down the stream, telling her daughter, “No, stop. You are not allowed’