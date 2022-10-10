SNP conference backs raising school starting age to SEVEN in Scotland

<!–

The SNP conference has backed a call to raise the legal school starting age to six or even seven.

Nicola Sturgeon’s activists overwhelmingly passed a motion at the Aberdeen rally urging children to stay longer in play-based preschools.

Education will be transferred in Scotland, although the proposal will not necessarily become government policy there.

An education union expressed concern that it would be a ‘Trojan horse’ to take money from schools, while also raising alarms about the impact on childcare.

The motion called on the Scottish government to introduce a kindergarten for three- to six-year-olds, citing the Scandinavian countries as an example.

It added: ‘This will provide a truly level playing field for all of Scotland’s children, giving each child time to develop the skills and capabilities that underpin educational success, improve long-term outcomes and give each child the best start in life. give life.’

An amendment, accepted by the deputy party, added that the Scottish government should be able to raise the starting age to seven years.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said at a fringe event at the SNP conference, “We already have policies that enable play-based pedagogy in the early years and early years of elementary school.”

“We now have the foundations and as a cabinet secretary I don’t feel like I have to wait for another policy,” she added.

“There’s a very, very interesting challenge that we have about what we can do without having to wait for something that’s passed through legislation, but that can actually be done now with the policies that we have that we haven’t had the opportunity to do.” to perform well because of the global pandemic.’

Andrea Bradley, general secretary of EIS, said: ‘We are very wary that this proposal could be hijacked and ridden like a Trojan horse by those who do not have the needs and interests of our youngest students at heart, but who do have for pounds. and token.

However, teachers are not for sale.

“I think we have to be extremely careful in how we approach this going forward.

“It’s great that today’s conference has understood the value and power of early childhood education and voted unanimously, but it will be handled very, very carefully over the coming months and years.”

Toni Giugliano, Chair of SNP Policy Development, presented the policy to the conference: ‘Scotland’s children and the foundation on which our future is built, yet the UK is one of the few countries in the world to allow four- and five-year-olds to formal education in classrooms, sitting behind desks and assessing.

“It’s not the norm.

“Four and five year olds are not developed, mentally ready to cope with the pressures and structures of the school system.”

He added: ‘Our Westminster-made school start age is past its sell-by date.’

Scottish Conservative Education Spokesperson Stephen Kerr said: ‘It is important that young children are given time to develop social and learning skills in the nursery or at home before entering formal education so that they and their classmates can get the most out of school when they are arrive. .

‘But it is also crucial that children do not miss out or fall behind in their education.

“We will be investigating the details of such plans, but for now there are many unanswered questions about how such a thing could work.

“We don’t yet know how this could affect childcare for working parents and there are concerns that it will ultimately adversely affect children from disadvantaged communities, adding to the achievement gap from an early age.”