Snowboarder Scotty James reveals how he stays grounded amid lavish life with F1 heiress fiancé

Scotty James has revealed how he stays grounded amid his lavish lifestyle.

The Olympic snowboarder became engaged to F1 heiress Chloe Stroll, 27, in November 2021 and has lived an increasingly luxurious lifestyle ever since.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the limelight, having competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics when he was just 15.

Scotty James, 28, recently revealed how he’s been grounded since becoming engaged to F1 heiress Chloe Stroll, 27

To talk with The Herald SunScotty revealed that his family in Australia is doing a great job of keeping their feet on the ground.

“Returning to Australia, seeing everyone and staying in touch with friends and family and people who were there from day one is important to me,” he said.

He added, “That keeps me very grounded.”

He kept explaining that he is the youngest with three older siblings who always keep him in check.

The 28-year-old has been no stranger to the limelight since he competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics when he was just 15

Chloe is the daughter of entrepreneur and F1 boss Lawrence Stroll, who is the executive chairman of the Aston Martin team

In July, the couple celebrated their engagement with a bang and had a lavish party in Cannes with a star-studded guest list that included Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Tommy Hilfiger.

He joked that he didn’t even know there were famous people in attendance and that clearly more people knew about the party than he thought.

When asked specifically about his lifestyle, he said, “I never get used to it, and I never will. I’ll make sure I stay sober.’

Proposal: Scotty got down on one knee in the middle of snow in Switzerland

Scotty was very candid and honest and said it’s exciting and glamorous with incredible things happening all the time.

Most importantly though, his dream is to become the best snowboarder and fame and lifestyle are just companions to that dream.

He took home a silver medal at this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after competing in the men’s halfpipe.