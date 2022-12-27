Snow-flooded Buffalo faces more challenges after storm killed 31 in area

days in the deadly winter storm that plagued much of the country, the challenges are far from over for the residents and authorities of Buffalo, New York.

The death toll continues to rise as authorities search homes and cars for anyone stranded in the storm. At least 31 people were killed in New York’s Erie County as the storm buried Buffalo with up to 50.3 inches of snow. At least 25 others in 11 US states were reported to have died in the storm.

“Unfortunately, we are finding bodies on the street and in snowbanks,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday night.

More than 7,000 utility workers were working around the clock to restore power to the area, navigating through trees and broken poles, according to Twitter posts from poloncarz Y United States National Network.

Local health officials responded urgently to medical requests, including arranging transportation for people in need of dialysis treatments, many of which were interrupted or delayed due to the storm. “Dialysis is not an optional or elective treatment. It has to be done regularly, several times a week, or that person dies,” said the the Erie County Health Department said.

Meanwhile, Buffalo police have arrested at least eight people for Tuesday in the afternoon in connection with business raids during the storm.

And the efforts of firefighters and other emergency vehicles working in the area were hampered by the hundreds of vehicles left in the snow in Buffalo after heavy snowstorms brought blinding impulses over the Christmas weekend, authorities said.

The driving ban remained in effect in Buffalo amid a two-day effort to clear at least one lane on every street to accommodate emergency services, Poloncarz said at a news conference.

“There are many roads that are completely blocked at the moment, that do not have any kind of access. And people are trying to drive on these roads or trying to get into these neighborhoods, and they can’t,” Poloncarz said.

“Please, please,” he said. “I beg you: stay home. If it is an emergency situation, call 911.”

current driving ban; flood mitigation

Buffalo could see up to another half inch of snow Tuesday night and a daytime high of 30 degrees dropping to 27 at night in New York’s second most populous city.

But temperatures are expected to rise for the rest of the week, and local authorities fear that could cause flooding.

The risk of flooding is small, according to the National Weather Service, which said snowmelt alone “rarely causes flooding.” And while light rain is forecast for the region, “it should take about an inch of rain from this system before flooding becomes a concern,” the weather service said.

Still, the head of the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services said crews were working to prevent any chance of flooding.

As temperatures rise, officials wanted to “make sure we’re cleared from curb to curb and in as many areas as possible so that when it melts it can run off and find its proper drainage,” Commissioner Daniel Neaverth said.

Other steps toward recovery include:

• President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York on Monday, freeing up federal resources to aid disaster relief efforts in Erie and Genesee counties.

• One hundred military police from the New York National Guard are heading to Erie County, along with state troopers from other parts of New York, Poloncarz said. The New Jersey State Police will replace the New York officers diverted to Buffalo, he said.

• Buffalo Niagara International Airport is expected to be closed through Wednesday morning, the Niagara Border Transportation Authority he said, after they brought the snow gear from pittsburgh to help you reopen.

• More supermarkets in western New York were expected to reopen after road conditions halted previous efforts to distribute stocked ready-to-eat meals to food banks, officials said.

• Major highways, including the New York State Thruway, Interstates 20 and 990, and Routes 400 and 219, have reopened, the Rochester office of the state Department of Transportation announced.

It was a sign, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet, “that we are finally turning around this once-in-a-generation storm.”

‘Hearing’ effort to rein in residents continues

The storm in Buffalo has been considered more ferocious than the blizzard of 1977, which killed 23 people. The weather over the weekend “was horrible,” Poloncarz previously said. “And it was horrible for 24 hours straight.”

In fact, blizzard conditions were on the record for 37.5 hours, CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said, noting, “That just doesn’t happen.”

Even emergency and recovery vehicles were sometimes stuck in the snow. “We had rescuers rescuing rescuers,” Buffalo Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney told “CNN This Morning” on Tuesday, adding that those issues have been resolved.

Hundreds of vehicles were abandoned in the snow in Buffalo, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said, adding that authorities were going door-to-door, car-to-car, looking for people.

A reported death in Erie County was attributed to a EMS delay, while others involved people who were outside, in cars, had no heat, or went into cardiac arrest.

The death toll is expected to rise, authorities said. Once the roads are clear, law enforcement planned to prioritize welfare checks, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Monday.

“I have a bad feeling about that. I think the death toll is going to go up. When you have 420 unanswered EMS calls, it’s just heartbreaking,” the sheriff said as his team planned to help get “people to doctors, nurses, hospitals and…dialysis.”

As of Tuesday night, there were “just under 2,000” residents without power in Buffalo, Mayor Byron W. Brown said on Twitter, adding that officials were still working to restore power to everyone.

Getting the lights back on hasn’t been an easy task as utility crews have faced dangerous weather conditions, Hochul said.

More than 50 have died across the country from the storm

At least 56 storm-related deaths have been reported in several states:

• NY: In addition to 31 deaths in Erie County, one fatal carbon monoxide poisoning reported in Niagara County.

• Colorado: Colorado Springs police reported two cold-related deaths since Thursday, with a man found near a building’s power transformer, possibly seeking warmth, and another at an alley encampment.

• Kansas: Three people have died in weather-related traffic accidents, the Highway Patrol said Friday.

• Kentucky: Three people have died, authorities said, including one related to a car crash in Montgomery County.

• Missouri: One person died after a pickup truck skidded off an icy road and plunged into a frozen stream, Kansas City police said.

• new hampshire: A hiker was found dead in Franconia on Christmas morning, said Lt. James Kneeland, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Game and Fish.

• Ohio: Nine people have died as a result of weather-related car crashes, including four in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 75 when a tractor-trailer crossed the median and collided with an SUV and a pickup truck, authorities said .

• South Carolina: Two men, including a 91-year-old man who went outside on Christmas Day to fix a broken water pipe, were killed by the storm in Anderson County, the coroner’s office there said. The other victim died on Christmas Eve after his house lost power.

• Tennessee: The Department of Health confirmed one storm-related death Friday.

• Vermont: A woman in Castleton died after a tree fell on her home, according to the police chief.

• Wisconsin: The State Patrol reported a fatal accident Thursday due to winter weather.

100 inches of snow sets record in Buffalo

Across the country, cities and towns remain covered in thick snow: Baraga, Michigan, received 42.8 inches of snow, while Henderson Harbor, New York, received 40.8 inches.

Buffalo has had the snowiest start to a winter season in history, with 92.7 inches of measurable snowfall from October through Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service. The latest storm came just a month after the region hit by a historic snowstorm.

And thanks to another 7.3 inches of snow that fell Monday, the city has already hit 100 inches for the season, faster than any previous year since the 1880s, when record-keeping began. Half of this season’s record snowfall has occurred since Friday.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect time frame for snow accumulation at Baraga, Michigan and Henderson Harbor, New York. Baraga received 42.8 inches of snow and Henderson Harbor received 40.8 inches over three days.

