Snow covers parts of Britain on Boxing Day

It was a White Christmas for some this Boxing Day with some areas of the country experiencing snowfall.

The Scottish Highlands saw much of the snow flurries after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning from 9pm on Christmas Day in Badenoch and Strathspey.

The meteorologist has now extended the snow and ice warning to cover most of the Highlands and Islands.

The Met Office has also issued an ice warning for the west coast of Scotland as far as Manchester until 10am tomorrow.

Walkers on boxing day on one of the Eildon Hills near Melrose in the Scottish Borders, Scotland

He warned that ‘ice patches’ in untreated areas could lead to a ‘higher probability’ of injuries and accidents. Brits could also experience travel disruptions.

The alerts come after the agency announced that it recorded a white Christmas yesterday after snow fell in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The ice advisory was in place from 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 26, and will last until 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, with potential travel disruptions.

Winter rains are forecast to result in patches of ice Monday night, followed by snow Tuesday, mostly on the higher routes.

Wind and rain in the west will move east as Tuesday morning progresses, falling as snow over parts of the country.

Snow is forecast to fall in the higher parts of Scotland, with some places down to 10 cm (just under 4 inches).

Snow on the South Lanarkshire village of Leadhills today

The Met Office said: ‘The winter showers will continue through tonight, gradually fading overnight until early Tuesday morning.

“Snow accumulation will be concentrated in the Highland and Grampian overnight, with a chance of 1-4 cm more in places above 150 metres, although patchy snow could accumulate at low levels, especially in the far north.”

Traffic Scotland has confirmed that grit spreaders are on the road and that ice and snow are already on a number of major roads, notably the A82 and A87 in Invergarry, and have asked people to “plan ahead”.

Routes in the Scottish border have also been affected by black ice and snow on the A68 at Carter Bar and the A7 around Selkirk and Mosspaul.

Meanwhile, Boxing Day revelers enjoyed a dip in the sea off British shores.

Braving the cold, participants in Santa hats and bikinis plunged into icy waters across the UK, with events taking place in England, Wales and Scotland.

There was a large turnout and big waves at the annual Boxing Day swim at Ventonor on the Isle of Wight today, while others strolled along Longsands Beach in Tynemouth, north east England.

Boxing Day revelers enjoyed a dip in the sea off the shores of Great Britain. Pictured: Ventonor on the Isle of Wight today

Families strolled along Longsands beach in Tynemouth, north east England (pictured)

Technically, it was a white Christmas this year, as five weather stations in the UK recorded sleet or snow.

Despite most of the country having a wet climate, the Met Office recorded snowfall in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, although most of the country was snow free.