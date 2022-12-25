Snow and ice warning on blood-curdling Boxing Day

Drivers departing on Boxing Day are urged to take care as a snow and ice warning comes into effect for parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the northern parts of Britain this Christmas night, while temperatures in the south are expected to remain a mild 11°C.

It comes as forecasters warned of an Arctic Blast that could bring temperatures as low as -11C later this month, similar to the ‘Beast From the East’ weather system that hit the country in 2018.

Snow and ice are expected in Scotland tonight, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning from 9pm to 6pm tomorrow night.

At higher elevations, at least four inches of snow are expected to fall as a result of the heady weather forecast.

Drivers have been urged to watch out tomorrow if departing on Boxing Day as the Met Office is issuing a yellow snow and ice warning for Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland. Pictured: Rows of snow in Abington, Scotland

The snow and ice warning will remain in effect in Scotland from 9pm tonight until 6pm tomorrow night. In Northern Ireland, the weather alert remains in effect from midnight to 10 a.m

Strong winds and freezing temperatures are also expected as night approaches.

The cold spell could add to the travel chaos already caused by union action on the railways, with the Met Office warning that the predicted weather could disrupt roads and trains running.

The warning is in effect for much of Scotland’s central belt, with the hardest hit areas being Aberdeenshire, Moray, Perth and Kinross, Stirling and the Highlands.

Snow showers will continue into Monday morning, with blizzard warnings and drifts remaining only on higher ground.

The Met Office warned: ‘Strengthening westerly-northwesterly winds will increasingly bring wintry showers to parts of Scotland through Sunday night and Monday morning.’

Northern Ireland has also seen a yellow ice warning from the Met as colder air moves across the country, keeping temperatures at 0C.

It said wintry showers will lead to ice in some untreated areas, raising the risk of delays and disruption to the road this Boxing Day, with a risk of slips and falls.

The alarm starts at midnight tonight and lasts until 10am tomorrow morning.

It comes as meteorologists predict the UK will have its ‘snowiest period in 12 years’ in January with another Arctic explosion moving towards the country. Pictured: A snowy street in East London earlier this month

Much milder weather conditions are expected elsewhere in the country, with temperatures in London not expected to dip below 9°C throughout the evening.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to remain mild well into the new year, with occasional showers.

On Christmas Eve, the Met Office’s Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said: ‘For many, a restless Christmas weekend is coming up, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and heaviest showers.

“Strong winds will affect some coasts all weekend with storms in places, especially in the north and west.”

Weather systems blowing into the UK from around the world could follow a similar pattern to 2018’s Beast From the East, which caused weeks of disruption and travel chaos as wind gusts reached speeds of 70 mph

Forecasters have warned that the large wind gust blowing in from the Arctic could bring winds as low as -11C.

Weather systems blowing into the UK from around the world could follow a similar pattern to 2018’s Beast From the East, which caused weeks of disruption and travel chaos as wind gusts reached speeds of 70 mph.

The latest cold snap could lead to heavy snowfall in the UK, adding to the travel chaos already caused by strikes.

Temperatures dropped to -17C earlier this month, causing a power outage in Scotland’s Shetland Islands.