Snoop Dogg, 51, reveals the highest he has ever been was with Willie Nelson

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Snoop Dogg, 51, revealed the tallest he ever was while partying with 89-year-old country singer Willie Nelson in Amsterdam.

The Southern California resident admitted that he wanted to quit smoking but didn’t because he didn’t want to show “signs of weakness” in front of Nelson.

The rapper told the story during a new episode of the podcast Let’s go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Memory lane: Snoop Dogg revealed that the highest he’s ever been was with Willie Nelson. He shared his comments on a new episode of the podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. Seen December 10 in LA

The hip-hop star – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. – was prompted by the question, “What was the most stoned thing you’ve ever been in your entire life?”

He replied, “With Willie f****** Nelson. We were in Amsterdam on April 20 and he gave a concert there.’

The Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker continued, “So we went back to his hotel room and played dominoes.

“He and I were playing one-on-one dominoes. He screams my a**, and I just get higher and higher and higher.”

Flashback: The cannabis enthusiast, 51, recalled a smoking session in Amsterdam with the country music legend, 89

Snoop explained to the show’s hosts, “He just kept relaying it to me, and I thought, ‘This old mother ****** has outsmarted me.’

Broadus also recalled the story in a 2018 episode of The Howard Stern Show.

“He beat me while he smoked with me and passed a blunt, a bong, a joint,” the multihyphenate shared.

“I’m like, ‘Willie, there’s too much going on.’ I can’t think and do all this at once,'” the Super Bowl performer said.

Snoop Dogg and Willie took their mutual love of marijuana beyond smoking sessions and have collaborated on weed-themed songs in the past.

The tunes My Medicine and Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die are the result of their shared passion for the plant and music.

Dear Friends: Nelson modeled a ‘smoke weed every day’ sweater donated by Snoop Dogg in a photo shared to Twitter

Snoop is known for being outspoken about his cannabis intake and even owns a professional blunt roller.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in 2019, he explained about the position: “That’s his JOB – his profession. His resume reads, “What do you do? I’m a blunt-roller. PBR, professional blunt-roller.”‘

Last June, he retweeted a message from the Twitter account Uber Facts that said, “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.”

The rap artist commented, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!’