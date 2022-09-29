Snooker player Mark Allen has lost FOUR STONE since May

Snooker player Mark Allen has lost four stones in five months after cheering on from legend Ronnie O’Sullivan and a close friend who warned him about his health.

Allen’s incredible transformation from 19 stone at the World Snooker Championship in April to 14 stone 10 pounds was evident at the British Open in Milton Keynes this week.

The Northern Irishman said he had slimmed down after a conversation with O’Sullivan in May, as well as a conversation with a friend, where he was convinced to change his lifestyle.

Mark Allen’s incredible transformation was visible at the British Open in Milton Keynes this week

Allen, 36, has drastically changed his diet and reduced his portion sizes after a close friend told him he might not be able to walk down the aisle with his daughter in the future if he didn’t lose some weight.

‘I am happier in my appearance,’ he said, according to The Sun. “I don’t want to do bad things to myself when I look in the mirror.

‘I need to lose more weight. I’m not fighting fit yet. Before I started my diet I was 19.1 stone, which is really embarrassing to say for someone my height and age. I am now 14 stone 10 pounds.

“I cut out all the fun stuff. Even when I eat bad food, I eat so little of it. I try to cut out carbohydrates as much as possible. Stick to things rich in protein and fat.

Allen said a conversation with Ronnie O’Sullivan helped him change his lifestyle

“It’s been hard work, but I’m disciplined. I didn’t go cold turkey like I’ve done with previous diets.

“One of my very best friends said to me, ‘If you keep going the way you go Mark, you won’t be here to walk Harleigh down the aisle.’ That was hard to hear, but probably what I needed to hear.’

Allen, who has won six ranking tournaments in his career and has been a World Championship semi-finalist, will begin his third round match against Gary Wilson at the British Open on Thursday.

He had beaten China’s Li Hang 4-1 on Tuesday, with the match featuring a stellar five-cushion break from Allen – which he described as ‘probably one of the best shots I’ve ever played’.