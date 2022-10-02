SNL rips Adam Levine and Armie Hammer sexting scandals into hilarious premiere with host Miles Teller

Saturday Night Live kicked off the season 48 premiere with a bang as it tarnished the sexting scandals of Adam Levine and Armie Hammer.

Miles Teller was the guest host of the sketch show last weekend and he played a game show host in a parody of Levine and Hammer’s poignant lyrics.

The mock game show was called Send Something Normal and challenged the entertainers to respond to DMs with a “normal” response.

Miles explained at the beginning of the scene, “The game is very simple. We have four male celebrity contestants, and all they have to do is respond to a woman’s DM on Instagram in a normal way.”

At stake was $100 million for the contestants — who, in addition to Adam and Armie, also had a portrait of Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Yang Bowen as themselves — $100 million.

Mikey Day acted as the frontman of Maroon 5, while James Austin Johnson took on the heir to the Hammer dynasty.

Levine – who recently admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to a woman during his marriage to pregnant model Behati Prinsloo – was challenged to respond to a female fan who sent him the message “Hey Adam, big fan.” Love your music.’

‘OKAY. Difficult decision. Can I see her most loved holiday photo?’ Day replied in his rendition of the music artist.

After seeing an image of a woman in a bikini, he chose to DM back, “Holy moly!” and added: ‘But I have three more – Holy moly! Holy shit! Your body makes my penis smile.’

He didn’t quite get it, because Miles replied, “Okay. Sorry, Adam. You almost had it.’

As for the fake version of Armie, his goal was to reply to a message that read, “Hey Armie, I hope you’re doing well.”

Like Adam, he was also unable to respond “normally,” hitting back with, “I want to break open your bones and suck the marrow out.”

Comically, the statement was prefaced with, “Okay, look, I know there’s been a lot of talk about me in the press, but I’ve been working on myself a lot and I’ve changed. So I have my message.’

Hammer, who descends from Armand Hammer’s oil dynasty, has been accused of making cannibalistic threats to multiple women when he sexualized eating their flesh.

Meanwhile, Keenan Thompson’s parody of the astrophysicist was tame, making nerdy references to science.

He was asked to respond to a message that read ‘Hey Neil. I love your podcast.’

“Oh my gosh, what a nice message,” a flattered Tyson said at first. Then he chose to write back: ‘Hail! Perhaps, when the stars align, you’d like to look at my telescope—figuratively speaking.’

Teller asked Neil for clarification: “Are you asking that woman to look inside your penis?” as he replied shyly, “I suppose it was me.”

And finally, Bowen couldn’t contain his excitement when pop star Dua Lipa shoved into his DMs to say, ‘Hey Bow, I’m a huge fan. I’d love to be your friend.’

In a callback, referring to Adam’s response, he replied, “Hoooly Mooly! Holy crap!

“Your music makes my penis smile!”