SNL pokes fun at January 6 Committee – sketch mocks Pelosi’s frantic reaction to the Capitol attack

SNL again poked fun at the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, which held its ninth and possibly final hearing this week.

On Saturday night, the show dedicated its cold opening to the Thursday afternoon committee hearing chaired by Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson (Kenan Thompson), which also featured behind-the-scenes footage of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that got a lot of laughs.

Thompson opened the sketch by saying Congress spent the better part of a year investigating the attack and thought the best way to present it to the American people was through a bunch of “monotonous nerds” using “a powerpoint did,” referring to the members of the committee.

“I’d first like to acknowledge the kind lady from Wyoming who, to my horror, has to say she’s become my best friend—Liz Cheney,” Thompson said.

One person is responsible for this uprising – Donald Trump. And one person will suffer the consequences—me,” Gardner as Cheney jerked off, referring to Cheney’s recently lost primaries that will end her congressional career.

Special attention was also paid to a parody of footage broadcast during the commission’s actual hearing that showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer sitting on the couch together as the chaos ensued.

Kenan Thompson as Deputy Bennie Thompson – no relation – (left) and Heidi Gardner as Deputy Liz Cheney (right) during the Jan. 6 SNL Committee’s Cold Open Hearing

Sarah Sherman as Chuck Schumer (left) and Chloe Fineman as Nancy Pelosi (right) in SNL’s Oct. 15 cold open on the Jan. 6 Congressional Committee

Side by Side: Real House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Jan. 6 events and SNL’s Chloe Fineman as Saturday Night Speaker

The sketch mocked lawmakers who have spent the better part of a year investigating and presenting their findings on the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Cast member James Austin Johnson made an appearance as Donald Trump. SNL Executive Producer Lorne Michaels Says Johnson Is Playing A ‘Reduced’ Version Of The 45th President

Cast member Mikey Day as the ever haggard-looking Rep. Jamie Raskin said that while former President Trump ignored the situation at the Capitol complex “Real leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were bunkered in a Senate hideout to save the country.”

Cut down to wide-eyed, high-browed Chloe Fineman like Nancy Pelosi whispering into her phone talking to then-Vice President Mike Pence as Sarah Sherman while Chuck Schumer barked into his phone about his lunch order.

“Hello doorman, it’s Chuck Schumer. Yes, we still haven’t received our lunch order and yes, I changed the delivery due to an unfortunate betrayal, but it should still have arrived by now,” Schumer said.

What was his order?

’12 dill pickles still floating in the juice and a hot pastrami sandwich with very light mustard.’

The bit also featured a fan-favorite Trump impression of James Austin Johnson, who ended his bit by handing a Diet Coke while sitting on a gold toilet.

Thompson said at the end of the hearing, “I can already see that this is a complete zero. I want to thank my colleagues for throwing away their summers and in some cases their careers to be on this committee,” Thompson said at the conclusion of the case.

“I do have a few things I regret,” Cheney said.

By the end of the ensemble piece, Pelosi was still panicking on the phone, telling the VP that the invaders had thrown “poo” on the Capitol walls, but Schumer had received his sandwich and was making good use of it.

Rep. Liz Cheney prepares to speak at the most recent January 6 House hearing that voted to subpoena the former president

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) lost her August primary to Harriet Hageman after spending the past two years in an ongoing confrontation with members of her own party

Thursday afternoon’s actual broadcast of the select committee’s ninth hearing gave a comprehensive overview of the case that has spent the better part of a year making up of former President Donald Trump and his involvement in the January 6 Capitol breach. 2021.

The hearing, presented just weeks before the midterm elections, after which Democrats will likely no longer be in control of Congress, was aimed at demonstrating that Trump intended to declare victory no matter what happened on the election day 2020.

Never-before-seen footage of infamous Republican strategist Roger Stone was shown, as well as footage of Democratic congressional leaders — Schumer and Pelosi — nestling on the Capitol grounds as the riots continued.

While Pelosi actually spoke to Mike Pence on the phone, Schumer wasn’t on the phone with his food delivery man, but with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the time.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the nine committee members voted unanimously on a resolution to subpoena Trump. It was introduced by the vice-chair of the committee, Liz Cheney. The panel is likely to issue the subpoena in the coming days.

Through his social media platform Truth Social, Trump (much like SNL) mocked the commission and asked why they had waited until now to subpoena him.

“Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the end, the last moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total ‘BUST’ that has only served to further divide our country,” he wrote.

It’s unclear how the former president would respond to a congressional subpoena.