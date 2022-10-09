SNL mocks doddery Joe Biden’s anger at reporters for shouting questions at him

<!–

Saturday Night Live went after some of President Joe Biden’s gaffes during Weekend Update, while also snapping photos of the recent scandals of Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

Anchor Colin Jost immediately referred to Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana convictions, suggesting the president’s behavior this week “feels like he might be celebrating with them a bit.”

He then showed the now infamous clip of Biden speaking to factory workers and saying, “Let me start with two words: Made in America.”

Jost replied, “Well, let me answer in two words: Jesus H. Christ.”

The venerable comedy segment also went after Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former NFL star Herschel Walker.

Walker had released a series of stories about him this week that suggested he had paid for abortions in the past, despite campaigns like fervently pro-life.

Co-anchor Michael Che burst out: “After the news broke that Walker paid for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion, he raised more than $500,000 because dollars are all Walker wants to raise.”

The show also broke wise during Kanye West’s interview with Tucker Carlson and the controversy surrounding a black woman being cast as Ariel in a Little Mermaid Reboot.

The second episode of the show’s 46th season was hosted by Irish actor Brendan Gleason and he was joined in its first time by his co-star In Bruges and Banshees of Inisherin and former SNL host Colin Farrell.

Farrell enlivened Gleason’s musical monologue, then appeared in a skit with his compatriot.

Willow Smith, who just goes by the name Willow, was the musical guest on the show.

Biden forgot to fact-check the first line of his speech at a Maryland factory on Friday.

“Let me start with two words: made in America,” Biden said at an event at the Volvo Group Powertrain facility in Hagerstown.

He just forgot to count the number of words in the mantra.

‘Made in America. It’s not hyperbole. I’m not kidding about that, as you know,” Biden continued.