‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Attention to Mental Health in Opening Monologue

In front of Saturday Night Live‘s Season 48, Grammy Award Winner Megan Thee Stallion served as the season’s first host and musical guest combination this season and is only the second female rapper to do so since Queen Latifah in 2004. The powerhouse followed last week’s host, actor Brendan Gleeson promoting his upcoming movie The Banshees of Inisherinand musical artist Willow, with her own one-woman show. In a move not uncommon for the singer-songwriter, Megan opened the show with a monologue that not only introduced herself and her recent achievements, but also highlighted key issues.





The performer ordered the SNL stage with an upbeat presence that garnered loud sounds from the receptive crowd. Megan Thee Stallion, dressed to the nines, stood in front of the live audience for her debut as host following the release of her third album titled Traumazine, to formally introduce themselves to all who watch. She started with a number of titles that the singer has, including: Tina Snow and “H-Town Hottie,” referring to Houston, Texas, where the singer is from, ending with “…and if you’re one of my many, many haters, I’m probably ‘ugh, That female dog.’ But that’s okay! Because even my haters aren’t completely wrong because I’m just That Bitch.”

The SNL stage offered Megan the chance to tackle her own multifaceted personality, recognizing that many recognize her for her signature dances and chart positions, and that she’s “hands down one of the hottest emcees in the game right now.” Being invited to NBC’s four-decade-long famed stage offers celebrities the chance to reveal their recent projects and achievements, and Megan Thee Stallion wanted Netflix to know she was available for a part on their hit series. Bridgerton. Though in all seriousness, the rapper has had a number of guest roles on shows like Starz P-valleyNetflix’s good girls, and most recently on Disney+’s She-Hulk: Lawyerwith more on the way.

Megan also revealed that she received a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University last year, which she earned during a world tour. The choice to study health care stemmed from the artist’s desire to help her own community, which also led Megan to create her own website. Bad bitches have bad days toonamed after a lyric in her song ‘Anxiety’ on Traumazine. In her layered SNL Outwardly, Megan spoke to both on her website, which provides mental health services to people of the black and LGBTQ+ communities, and performed the song that shares the singer’s raw truth. Her fans revere Megan Thee Stallion for being a straightforward performer with a raised voice and, as Megan said in her monologue, “an open book.”

To wrap up the evening’s intro, Megan went from being open about her emotional well-being to addressing an issue that was definitely on the minds of the audience and colleagues. SNL co-stars. Just days prior to her hosting and performance, Megan’s home was broken into, resulting in the loss of more than $300,000 in personal effects, according to the LA Times. In the punch line of her monologue, however, the Grammy winner brushed aside the personal invasion of privacy to make a light-hearted joke about popular fast food chain Popeye’s scrapping its sweet and spicy Hottie’s sauce from their menu — a collaboration that had fans and fans alike. customers flocked to drive-thru’s a year ago.

