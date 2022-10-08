Sniffer dog catches criminals trying to smuggle 99MILLION cigarettes into the UK

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A sniffer dog has hatched a plot to smuggle 99 million cigarettes into the country in the largest seizure of illegal cigarettes EVER in a British port.

The cigarettes, which were found in eight containers, are estimated to be worth around £44 million in unpaid taxes, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

The cargo was found in the port of Hull, East Yorkshire, and would have been shipped via the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.

Hull’s illegal cigarette seizure is largest ever in a UK port

The import documents suggested the containers were carrying birch logs, but a Border Force sniffer dog discovered the illegal tobacco catch.

A 57-year-old man from South Wales was arrested in July in connection with the seizure and has been released on bail, HMRC said.

Images of the cargo show containers full of boxes of smuggled cigarettes from the UAE

HMRC said the catch of illegal cigarettes was valued at nearly £44 MILLION in unpaid tax

Another man from the Birmingham area had been subject to interview while the investigation was ongoing, it added.

Anthony Usher, deputy director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: ‘This is the largest ever seizure of cigarettes in a UK port.

“Our streets would have been flooded with them if they hadn’t been discovered.

“We are committed to eradicating tobacco fraud by working closely with partners in the UK and internationally to bring those responsible to justice.

“Cheap cigarettes come at a price because they often fund organized crime and other illegal activities that really harm our communities, such as drugs, weapons and human trafficking.”

Irene Hall from the Border Force Northern Region said: ‘Illegal cigarettes are dangerous, harmful and fund organized criminal gangs.

“The officers involved can be proud that this massive interception has prevented illegal cigarettes from entering our communities.”