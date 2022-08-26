Snickers brings production facilities back to Australia but makes the bar smaller

The company behind Snickers has returned to its own manufacturing facility after temporarily moving the operation to China while an upgrade was underway — but the move has come with a price tag.

Mars Wrigley Australia moved their Snickers production back to Ballarat in Victoria after the factory closed for necessary upgrades.

The producers of Twix and Maltesers made their nougat, caramel and peanut heavy bar in the town of Jiaxing near Shanghai before moving home, which some core fans didn’t like.

So the news that the new Australian-made chocolate bar will be six ounces lighter than it would have been if they continued to manufacture it in China will come as a bittersweet pill to swallow.

Mars Wrigley Australia moved their Snickers production back to Ballarat in Victoria after the factory closed for necessary upgrades, but now the bars are six grams smaller

While the bar still costs $2, it’s only 44 grams per serving instead of the China-made one, which was 50 grams.

Coles has already switched its Snickers bars to the 44 gram option, while Woolworths has used up the last 50 gram bars.

According to a statement from a Mars Wrigley Australia spokesperson, “unprecedented cost pressures” are responsible for the weight loss.

“We have temporarily relocated Snickers production to another Mars Wrigley plant within our global network, while investing a total of AUD$100 million in new technology and factory updates at our Ballarat manufacturing site. These upgrades have been completed and as of August this year we have started production of Snickers in Australia.

As a proud Australian manufacturer, we make our products locally where possible at our two production sites in Ballarat and Asquith. Our Ballarat facility has been producing some of the country’s best-loved brands for over 43 years, including M&Ms, Maltesers, Mars, Snickers and Pods.

However, like many Australian companies, we are facing unprecedented cost pressures across all of our operations, driven by a range of external factors. While we continue to accommodate cost increases, changes in product weight are sometimes necessary to ensure we can continue to supply our beloved chocolate bars to Australian consumers.”

In May 2021, a TikTok video revealing that Snickers was now made in China caused some Australians to move away from the iconic chocolate bar.

In May 2021, a TikTok video revealing that Snickers was now made in China turned some Australians off the iconic chocolate bar.

The video was uploaded to the social media site by Jeremy Toh after he made the discovery while shopping at Woolworths.

The footage shows a variety of chocolate bars stacked on supermarket shelves before the camera forms a box of Snickers.

“Did you know your Snickers are no longer made in Australia?” says a voice over.

The man takes a chocolate bar before turning it over and pointing the camera at the packaging where it is revealed that the bar is made in China.

The TikTok video sparked outrage, with many Australians declaring they no longer buy the chocolate bar.

“No more Snickers for me now,” one person said.

Another person commented, ‘Never buy such a thing again’.

Snickers is produced by Mars, the second largest confectionery manufacturer in the country.

The confectionery giant – which also has brands such as Maltesers, Twix and M&M’s – imports some of their products from China, Egypt and even the whole of the Netherlands.

WHERE YOUR MARS CHOCOLATE BARS ARE MADE Maltesers Chocolate Bag – Australia Maltesers Teasers bar – China Bounty – Netherlands Twix – Egypt Pods – Australia Snickers – Australia M&M’s bag – Australia M&M’s bar – China Mars Bar – Australia Maltesers Buttons – Australia Based on a standard supermarket shelf in a Sydney Coles

Chocolate maker Mars sparked outrage from customers for making some of their most popular brands in China (M&M’s blocks pictured, which are made in China)

An investigation by Daily Mail Australia found that some Mars products were made in Australia, others were manufactured in Egypt, China (right) and the Netherlands

A company spokesman said in 2020 that no local jobs were lost as Snickers production was temporarily moved to a facility in Jiaxing.

The spokesperson said the company continued to support Australian-made products and employees.

“Mars Wrigley is proud of the role we play in creating regional jobs and contributing to local economies, and has a strong track record of upskilling, training and retaining our Associates,” they said.

“We apply consistent quality standards across our global manufacturing facilities to ensure we produce high-quality products with world-class food safety and in full compliance with regulatory requirements.”

Twix bars for the Australian market are manufactured in Egypt – where Mars has invested $83 million to build a production line in Cairo.

Maltesers and M&Ms – which launched worldwide in 2013 and 2017 – are made in China, although the classic ball-shaped Maltesers are still made at Mars’ Ballarat factory in Victoria.