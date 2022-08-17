Snezana Wood reveals it takes her FIVE HOURS to get ready in the morning after welcoming baby

<!–

Snezana Wood has shared a candid post about motherhood after welcoming daughter Harper, which many new moms will relate to.

The Bachelor star, 41, shared a photo of herself dressed and ready for the day cradling her baby girl on her lap.

“It only took me 5 hours to shower, get dressed, and do my hair and makeup. Thanks Harper!’ she captioned the photo.

She continued: ‘Every 10 minutes stop to entertain, feed, change, put Harper to sleep, then after 20 minutes she wakes up and we do it all over again.

“I’m surprised kids always know when you’re wearing something and need them to sleep… they just don’t want to sleep.”

In the photo, Snezana looked gorgeous in black leather pants, a white shirt, and a black blazer.

She wore a full face of makeup and her hair was cut in bouncy waves.

It comes after Snezana last week shared a candid photo of herself looking glamorous for date night while breastfeeding Harper.

“Date night look… and feed,” she joked on Instagram, sharing the recognizable photo with her followers.

Snezana and husband Sam Wood, 34, welcomed Harper in May.

The Woods faced heartbreak when their newborn was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and Snezana was also hospitalized with sepsis shortly after giving birth.

“Of course, in true Snez fashion, her only thoughts were for her little baby and it broke her heart that she couldn’t hold her,” Sam said on Instagram at the time.

“Snezana Wood, you really are the strongest and most beautiful person I know and like you, thank goodness the strength is strong in little Harper.”

After 24 days in the hospital, Harper was able to go home.

Sam and Snezana met on season three of The Bachelor in 2015 and got engaged later that year. They got married at the end of 2018.

They are parents to daughters Willow, Charlie and Harper. Evie is Snezana’s daughter from her first marriage.