Snezana Wood on the ‘traumatic’ birth of daughter Harper

Bachelor star Snezana Wood was rushed to hospital in May with sepsis after welcoming her fourth child, daughter Harper.

And now the 41-year-old has opened up about the “traumatic” experience in an interview with Zodiac sign magazine.

“It was a bit of a scary situation; I don’t even know how long it took after I gave birth, but I was taken away and she was taken away,” Snezana explained.

“It was very hard, very traumatic to be separated from your child right after you had them,” she continued.

Making matters worse is that baby Harper, who was born a month early, also struggled with an infection.

“Just hold them and make sure they’re okay,” Snezana said.

‘We’re all doing well now. Harper spent a month in special care. I spent some time in [the intensive care unit] – it was a bit of a whirlwind.’

Snezana and husband Sam, whom she met in 2015 on the third season of The Bachelor, are currently bringing their blended family together.

They share three children: baby Harper, and daughters Charlie, two, and Willow, three.

Snezana also has a 17-year-old daughter Eve from a previous relationship, but in conversation with Stellar, Sam said he considers Eve his own daughter.

“It’s not a stepdaughter or a stepfather. I’m a father and Evie is my daughter,” he said.

The Woods faced heartbreak when Harper was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and Snezana was also hospitalized with sepsis shortly after giving birth in May.

“Of course, in true Snez fashion, her only thoughts were for her little baby and it broke her heart that she couldn’t hold her,” Sam said on Instagram at the time.

“Snezana, you really are the strongest and most beautiful person I know and I like you, thank goodness the strength is strong in little Harper.”

After 24 days in the hospital, Harper was finally able to go home.