Snezana Wood, Bachelor star, reveals that two of her daughters were rushed into a hospital for surgery

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Bachelor star Snezana Wood has revealed that two of her children required surgery within 24 hours.

The mum-of-four took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her harrowing ordeal that saw daughters Willow, five, and Eve, 17, both rushed to hospital.

Fortunately, both children are now home and well after surgery.

Snezana Wood has revealed that two of her children required surgery within 24 hours. Her daughters Willow, five, and Eve, 17, are both pictured

It’s not clear what the sisters were suffering from, but Eve shared photos showing a bandage under her nose, while Willow had a plaster on her forehead.

The mother of four has not had an easy time, with her youngest daughter Harper, aged seven months, enduring several hospital visits.

The Woods have faced adversity after adversity since the arrival of Harper, who was rushed to the NICU with an infection shortly after being born a month early.

Snezana herself was hospitalized with sepsis shortly after giving birth.

The mum-of-four took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her harrowing ordeal that saw daughters Willow, five, and Eve (pictured), 17, both rushed to hospital

It’s not clear what the sisters were suffering from, but Eve shared photos showing a bandage under her nose, while Willow had a plaster on her forehead. In the photo are the sisters

In June, Snez’s husband, Sam Wood, gave an update on the health of his newborn daughter.

“Snez was supposed to take Harper to the Royal Children’s Hospital at 10:30 last night[pm],” he whispered in a video on Instagram Stories.

“She came home at 5:45 with Harper and Evie[am] this morning.’

The couple welcomed baby Harper last month, but faced several setbacks after her arrival

Sam then panned the camera to show Snezana asleep in bed with baby Harper.

The former bachelor revealed that Harper was in the hospital with an infection she contracted from her siblings Willow and Charlie.

“Now little Harper has figured it out,” he said. “Just wait for her blood tests to come back.”

Sam sighed before admitting he was “being tested right now.”

After 24 days in the hospital, Harper was finally able to go home

The couple got married in 2015 after meeting on The Bachelor

Snezana and Sam have been together since they met on The Bachelor Australia in 2015. They tied the knot in Byron Bay, NSW, in 2018.

In addition to Harper, they share two daughters: Charlie, two, and Willow, four.

Sam is stepfather to 17-year-old Eve.